Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Meghan Markle ‘reaches out’ to estranged father after reports he underwent amputation surgery

The Duchess of Sussex has been estranged from Thomas Markle since 2018

Holly Evans,Laura Elston
Friday 05 December 2025 16:16 EST
Comments
Meghan Markle is estranged from both her father and his two adult children
Meghan Markle is estranged from both her father and his two adult children (Getty Images for TIME)

The Duchess of Sussex has “reached out” to her estranged father Thomas Markle after reports he had his leg amputated following surgery in the Philippines.

Meghan has been estranged from her father since her wedding in 2018 after he was caught staging paparazzi photos in the run-up to the big day.

A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex said: “I can confirm she has reached out to her father.”

The development is understood to have only just happened.

Meghan is said to have previously tried to reach out to him in the past.

Mr Markle, who moved to live in the Philippines, has never met his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in