Meghan Markle ‘reaches out’ to estranged father after reports he underwent amputation surgery
The Duchess of Sussex has been estranged from Thomas Markle since 2018
The Duchess of Sussex has “reached out” to her estranged father Thomas Markle after reports he had his leg amputated following surgery in the Philippines.
Meghan has been estranged from her father since her wedding in 2018 after he was caught staging paparazzi photos in the run-up to the big day.
A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex said: “I can confirm she has reached out to her father.”
The development is understood to have only just happened.
Meghan is said to have previously tried to reach out to him in the past.
Mr Markle, who moved to live in the Philippines, has never met his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
