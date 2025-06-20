Meghan Markle announces As Ever rosé with release date imminent
The new drink will be launched later this summer
Meghan Markle is expanding her As Ever brand with its first alcoholic offering.
On her company’s website on Friday, the Duchess of Sussex announced the release of a rosé wine. The news came as the company restocked some of its products after its initial launch in April when everything sold old in less than an hour.
“With soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish, this bespoke blend is launching just in time for summer entertaining,” a description for the rosé reads.
More details will be released before the wine is available for purchase on July 1 at 11am ET.
As Ever’s re-launch on Friday also introduced two new products, a $28 Limited-Edition Orange Blossom Honey and a $9 Apricot Spread.
The spread, which comes after Meghan released her viral raspberry jam, is also sold in a Keepsake Packaging for $14. However, it quickly sold out.
“Our Apricot Spread is made with gorgeous fruit and a touch of sweetness, letting the apricot’s bright flavor shine,” a description for the new product reads. “The smooth texture and gentle tartness pair beautifully with everything from toast to cheese boards.”
Unfortunately, the new honey is also sold out.
Meghan also restocked some of the products she sold back in April. This includes her $15 Flower Sprinkles, $14 Crepe Mix, $14 Shortbread Cookie Mix with Flower Sprinkles, and $12 Herbal Teas, which come in three flavors: hibiscus, lemon ginger, and peppermint. However, all three tea flavors all already sold out.
While Meghan didn’t restock her $9 Rasberry Spread, it will be coming soon to fans, according to As Ever’s website.
