The Princess of Wales has unveiled a subtle yet striking hair transformation, embracing a glowing honey balayage that shifts her signature chestnut brown to a warmer, golden hue.

The autumnal refresh, praised by stylists and hair enthusiasts alike, introduces new dimension, luminosity, and a seasonal glow to her look.

While cooler months often see a trend towards darker shades, this new golden hue is perfectly aligned with the season.

Melanie Smith, a senior colourist at HARI’s, explains the appeal: "It’s a lovely adjustment because you are still in ‘brunette territory’, so is low-maintenance and if you have started going grey, it perfectly blends the greys coming through."

Ms Smith further notes how the honey tones complement the season, adding, "it also mirrors natures autumnal golden hues, so seasonally it’s a gorgeous colour palette."

Here’s what to know about the look.

open image in gallery The Prince and Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum

Who can wear this look

The great thing about this shade is that it suits a wide range of skin tones and hair types.

Honey tones sit beautifully between blonde and brunette, offering a soft, warm lift that complements both warm and neutral complexions.

Colourist Siobhan Haug, co-owner of Haug London Haus, explains that “honey tones mix gold and beige, which are naturally warm, light-reflective and flattering on many complexions.

“By keeping her chestnut tone around the roots, [Kate] ensures her face is still framed by her signature shade, while the lighter accents bring a soft, sunlit glow through the mid-lengths and ends. It’s a subtler, more versatile choice than going very blonde or very dark.”

open image in gallery The Princess debuted the new look on Thursday

The multi-dimensional nature of honey balayage makes it forgiving on various hair types too.

Jason Collier, celebrity stylist to the likes of Victoria Beckham and founder of Studio23, notes this tone is “incredibly versatile”.

“It tends to suit warmer and neutral skin tones beautifully because the golden tones enhance natural warmth in the complexion,” he says. “That said, it can also be tailored for cooler undertones by balancing the honey with more neutral lowlights.

“It’s more forgiving than going very blonde or sticking to a solid darker brown, because the multi-dimensional blend means it grows out more naturally and works across a wider range of hair types and textures.”

What to ask for at the salon

Starting gradually is key, particularly for brunettes venturing into lighter tones.

“If you are a dark brunette, start by asking for face-framing fine baby lights until you get a bit braver,” explains Ms Smith. “This is a great transition as it looks completely natural but gives a beautiful glow around your face.

“Also a picture speaks a thousand words, so bring in Kate’s new hair picture!”

open image in gallery Bring a photo of Kate into your salon if you’d like to emulate her look

Balayage extensions also offer another low-commitment option if you don’t want to compromise your natural hair.

“Whether tapes, wefts or clip-ins, they allow you to introduce honey tones that melt into your base colour, instantly recreating Kate’s look without hours in the salon,” explains Victoria Lynch, colourist at Remi Cachet.

For those looking to cover greys or add luminosity without lightening the entire hair, a tint with highlights is ideal, as Haug suggests, “a tint with highlights is ideal if you’d like to cover any white hairs while achieving the honey illuminating effect.

“If coverage isn’t needed, a rich brunette gloss with balayage will give the same luminous depth that the Princess now has.”

Maintaining the colour

Hydration and the right products are essential to keep honey balayage glossy. “I’d recommend avoiding any kind of purple shampoo,” says RUSH Hair’s editorial director Tina Farey.

“These shampoos are supposed to brighten your hair, but they do the opposite – dulling your warmth and leaving you with unwanted ashy tones.

“If you’re looking to brighten your blonde, I’d recommend choosing a brightening shampoo that will illuminate your colour and allow blonde to shine!”

For ongoing upkeep, Mr Collier says regular hydration is key.

“Nourishing masks and oils will maintain shine and softness and for colour upkeep, I always recommend using colour-depositing products between salon visits,” he explains.

open image in gallery (Jerome Russell Bblonde/PA)

The Jerome Russell Color Bomb in Bronde, £13.18, Amazon

open image in gallery (Cult Beauty/PA)

OUAI Hair Oil, £26, Cult Beauty