Royal news live: Prince Harry photobombs Meghan and Nelly Furtado’s Invictus selfie
The Invictus Games began on Saturday, bringing together over 500 competitors from 23 nations
Prince Harry hilariously photobombs Nelly Furtado and Meghan Markle's selfie in the latest as his Invictus Games kicks off in Vancouver.
The Duke of Sussex seems in good spirits in Canada has already been caught dad-dancing, joking and hugging the competitors before delivering a heartfelt speech to open the ceremony.
Now he can be seen making his wife Meghan and Nelly Furtado crack up backstage as he does a straightfaced reveal behind them ahead of the popstars headline slot.
Furtado captioned the post with the couple who have been full of public displays of affection for each other: “They’re beautiful, that’s for sure”.
Meghan Markle joined her husband for the seventh edition of the games, which Harry founded in 2014, bringing together over 500 competitors from 23 nations.
It came as President Trump denied he would be looking to deport Prince Harry after he admitted taking recreational drugs in his hit memoir - Spare.
But the President told the New York Post on Friday: “I don’t want to do that.
“I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”
King Charles to star in new Prime Video documentary
Special will debut on the streaming service in late 2025 or early 2026
Princess of Wales wants public to focus on her work - not her wardrobe
‘The style is there but it’s about the substance’, a palace source said
Kemi Badenoch to meet King Charles in revived royal practice
King Charles will bring back the tradition for the first time in almost 20 years
Prince Louis takes new photo of Kate for World Cancer Day
The princess captioned the photo: ‘Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease. C’
William speaks about grief on visit to charity with links to Diana
Bereavement UK launched in 1994 with support from William’s late mother, Princess Diana
Meghan thanks Billie Eilish for heartfelt gift to LA wildfire victim
Duchess described meeting mother and daughter who had lost everything in LA wildfires
Meghan sends message to Billie Eilish in emotional Instagram video
The Duchess of Sussex sent a personal message to Billie Eilish in a new Instagram video thanking celebrities for their support for the Los Angeles community following devastating wildfires. Meghan explained that she got in touch with a mother and daughter whose home was “left in ashes” by the blazes that destroyed more than 12,000 homes, revealing that among the 15-year-old’s possessions burned in the fire was a Billie Eilish T-shirt that had been left in the washing machine. She told her followers she contacted everyone she knew to get a voice note to Billie Eilish, before opening a package to reveal the singer had signed a box full of merchandise for the 15-year-old. “Let’s keep supporting those affected by the California wildfires,” the duchess captioned the video.
Prince Andrew School changes name to drop ‘controversial ties’
Prince Andrew School, the only secondary school on St Helena, a British Overseas Territory in the south Atlantic Ocean, says it is dropping its title to be free from ‘contentious associations’
Why is Prince Harry’s US visa lawsuit set to reopen?
Case to be reopened in federal court after Trump inauguration
