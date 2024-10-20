Robert Pattinson asks Suki Waterhouse if she’s ‘gone mad’ during prank call

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Suki Waterhouse pulled a hilarious prank on her rumored fiancé, Robert Pattinson, about being on Love Is Blind.

During a video segment with Elle, which was posted on October 18, the 32-year-old singer called her longtime partner, who she shares a seven-month-old daughter with. After greeting Pattinson and calling him her “angel,” Waterhouse told him about an opportunity to work on a hit Netflix reality show.

“I just got offered to be the host of Love Is Blind, isn’t that so cool?” she asked the Twilight alum during the prank call. She then explained more details about the program, where couples get engaged before ever seeing each other. Once couples meet in person, they return to their hometowns together and decide if they want to get married or not.

“I don’t know, I feel like it’s a sociological experiment,” Waterhouse tells her partner about the show. “It’s actually quite beautiful in lots of ways.”

In response, Pattinson was intrigued by Waterhouse’s chance to host the program, saying: “That’s interesting. What an interesting turn of events.”

open image in gallery Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson in 2023 ( Getty Images )

The Daisy Jones & the Six star then asked her partner to host the show with her. “They were saying we could do it together as well,” she continued. “Which I thought actually could be quite good.”

Pattinson wasn’t necessarily for this idea, as he responded by asking: “Darling, have you gone mad?”

After Waterhouse noted that this opportunity could be quite good for both of them and especially good for Pattinson, he realized that she wasn’t serious. “Are you joking?” the Batman star said. “Is this whole thing a joke?”

After she laughed and confirmed her call was a prank, he acknowledged that he still would have supported her decision to host Love Is Blind. “I was like, ‘Babe, if you think it’s right for you,’” he said.

Waterhouse then told her partner he was “so sweet,” before he asked if this prank call was going to be “some TV show.” She then explained to him: “No, you’re not on TV. You are going to be on the internet though.”

Pattinson then hilariously replied with: “No, I don’t want to!” Waterhouse continued laughing, before telling her partner: “I love you, I love you, bye!”

When the phone call was posted on Elle’s TikTok, fans in the comments gushed over the hilarious interaction between the couple.

“Seeing Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson interacting has been all I wanted for years,” one wrote, while another added: “‘Darling have you gone mad’ is so good lol.”

“He sounds like he’s kicking his feet and twirling his hair while talking to her,” a third wrote. “I love this.”

In April, Waterhouse, who’s been with Pattinson since 2019, first confirmed that she gave birth to her baby. Months later, she posed alongside her daughter for the cover of British Vogue, marking the first time she showed off her child since announcing her birth.

open image in gallery Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse at an event in Los Angeles, California together in October 2023 ( Getty Images )

Speaking to the publication in July, the “Good Looking” singer shared her candid thoughts about motherhood, describing it as “shocking in every way.” However, she shared that Pattinson has been nothing but supportive throughout their transition to becoming parents.

“He was there with me and like all dads, he was really nervous. But for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm,” she recalled about the Twilight alum, noting that Pattinson is “the dad I could have hoped for” for her daughter.

“I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story,” she quipped.

In June, Pattinson spoke out about becoming a parent for the first time, while attending the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, France. “[Having a child] makes you feel very old and very young at the same time,” he joked.

“She’s so cute,” he added. “You know, already, I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at three months, I’m like, ‘Oh I can kinda see who she is already.’”