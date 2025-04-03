Robert Irwin sends fans into meltdown with stripped down underwear campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Irwin broke the internet on Thursday after appearing in photos stripped to his underwear for a new campaign.

The 21-year-old son of the late Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin teamed up with the Australian underwear brand Bonds as it expands into the United States for the first time.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our iconic underwear and signature Aussie spirit to the U.S.,” Tanya Deans, President of Bonds Australia, said in a press release. “Americans might wonder — how are Aussies so laid back in a land filled with dangerous creatures like sharks, spiders, crocs, and snakes? The answer is simple: They’re all wearing Bonds.”

People were quickly drawn to the many photos of Irwin wearing nothing but Bonds boxers with a large snake draped over him.

Social media was rife with reactions to the steamy campaign.

“Robert Irwin I am free Saturday night if you need anything I’ll be free Saturday night on Saturday night I am more than available to meet,” one person wrote on X.

open image in gallery Irwin revealed he was quick to agree to the photoshoot, calling it an ‘immediate yes’ ( Lula Cucchiara )

“Calvin Klein gave me Jeremy Allen White and Bonds gives me Robert Irwin!!! GOD BLESS YOU FOR THIS!!!” an Instagram comment read.

Other commenters were blown away by how old Irwin had gotten, recalling seeing him as a child alongside his late father and older sister Bindi.

“Last time I seen him he was about 5 on a electric 4 wheel drive with his Sister in the Zoo,” one comment read.

open image in gallery ‘Calvin Klein gave me Jeremy Allen White and Bonds gives me Robert Irwin!!!’ one commenter wrote about the photos ( Lula Cucchiara )

Speaking to People, Irwin revealed he did not hesitate to agree to the photoshoot. “It was a pretty immediate yes,” he told the publication.

“I wish I could say I was very suave and cool about the whole thing, but I was like, ‘Yes! Let's do it!’ Because Bonds in Australia is an absolute icon.”

open image in gallery People began acknowledging that they were single after seeing Irwin’s photos ( Lula Cucchiara )

He continued: “Also, I'm at this point in my life where I'm trying to do as many different and random exciting things, and if it's something that makes me a little bit nervous, that I've never done before and it's a bit of an adrenaline rush? That's what I want to be doing.”

Irwin said that it was a bonus that he was also able to continue to raise awareness for animal conservation.

open image in gallery Bonds recently announced they were expanding their company to the U.S. ( Lula Cucchiara )

“We are all trying to continue an important legacy that my dad started,” he said.

“I've gotten to find my own individual ways of doing that, and sometimes that comes in the form of modeling Bonds! It seems so out of the ordinary for what I would do, but I get to be with Aussie Wildlife, I get to approach a new audience, a new platform, and get my wildlife conservation message out there to more people. And that is what means so much to me and my family.”