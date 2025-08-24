Riz Ahmed reveals he’s become a father for the first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Riz Ahmed has officially confirmed that he’s a dad.

Ahmed mentioned that he and his wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza, have a young child — whose age and gender he did not disclose — during a conversation with Club Ciné, posted on Substack Friday.

While speaking about some of his biggest movie roles, including one in the upcoming thriller Relay, Ahmed was asked what role he’s “proudest of.”

“Being a father. Because it’s not about me,” he said.

Ahmed and Mirza met in 2018, when the actor was preparing for his role in Sound of Metal, in a cafe in Brooklyn, New York.

open image in gallery Riz Ahmed has confirmed he and his wife Fatima Farheen Mirza have a young child ( Getty )

“I was writing a script. I was actually working on the thing that I'm editing now,” he told CBS Mornings. “She sat down opposite and started emptying her whole bag out because she'd lost her charger. You know, I just spotted an opening. 'Can I help you?’”

He also acknowledged how his relationship has ultimately shaped his career.

“You know, at this point, anything that I do – as an artist – is facilitated by the support of my wife. So, it's definitely kind of made me realize the extent to which the people closest to you are actually the co-authors of your work,” he added.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020. However, they have chosen to keep their child out of the spotlight.

Still, Ahmed has spoken about the scary experiences he’s had since welcoming a child. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Friday, he recalled a time when his family was robbed, resulting in his child’s sentimental items being stolen.

open image in gallery Ahmed and Mirza met in 2018 in a cafe in Brooklyn, New York. ( Getty )

“All our belongings and prized possessions were robbed on a truck that was moving from California to New York,” he said. “We just had a baby, and so all of our photos and memory cards and really precious items were robbed.”

He also noted that the robbery happened right before he started filming Relay, where he plays Ash, who protects whistleblowers from corrupt companies through an anonymous call center.

Ultimately, Ahmed’s real-life difficulties after the robbery shaped his performance in the movie. “Sometimes, I would have the assistant director read out the email or the list of things stolen, or the latest text message from the person that was investigating,” he said.

“So that experience gave me a way into this character that was very visceral and honest. And I’m just going to be real with you, that’s partly why this film means so much to me,” Ahmed added. “We, as a family, were living through a similar version of loss and loss of control that my character was dealing with.”