Richard Gere’s wife reveals plan to return to America after move to Spain

Richard Gere’s wife revealed that Spain wouldn’t be their home forever, and the two have plans to return to the United States.

Gere first revealed he was selling his home in Connecticut with the goal of moving to Spain back in November 2024. However, his wife, Alejandra Silva, recently told The Daily Mail that their family travels back and forth from Spain and the U.S. because she “misses” it.

When asked if she would stay in Spain permanently, Silva said, “For a few years and then come back [to the U.S.]. But we're always coming back.”

“We'll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here.”

She added: “I'm with my family... You know, I missed them a lot. But I miss the U.S. So we come back and forth.”

Back in January, the Pretty Woman actor said in an interview with Elle España that since making the move with Silva and their children — sons Alexander, 6, and James, 5, in addition to Silva’s 12-year-old son Albert from her previous marriage to Govind Friedland — they are “happier than ever.”

“The truth is that you are seeing us in our momentum. We are happier than ever,” he told the publication at the time. “[Alejandra], because she is at home and I because, if she is happy, I am happy.”

Back in April 2024, the Runaway Bride actor opened up about wanting to leave the U.S. and start a life with Silva in Spain so she could spend more time with her relatives. Silva, 41, is originally from La Coruña, Spain, though she’s spent considerable time with Gere in America since their 2018 wedding.

Gere met Silva in Positano, Italy, in 2014 when he was still married to his second wife, Carey Lowell — with whom he shares 25-year-old son Homer. Before Lowell, the Hollywood star was married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995.

“For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture,” Gere told Vanity Fair Spain at the time. “She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers.”

The Agency actor further discussed the move while speaking on The Today Show in November 2024. “My wife is Spanish, and we’re going there for her family, her friends, her culture,” he said. “The kids are bilingual, so it’s really going to be great for them.”