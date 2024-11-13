Rebecca Minkoff faces backlash over Real Housewives pregnancy prank

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rebecca Minkoff is being criticized for a pregnancy prank she pulled on a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New York.

In the Tuesday (November 12) episode of the Bravo reality show, the 42-year-old fashion designer enlisted the help of fellow cast member Erin Lichy to trick Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Ubah Hassan into believing she was expecting.

Lichy, 37, first spoke to Whitfield, 38, and Lyons, 56, when she planted the faux pregnancy seed. “It’s very, very early on, and she’s really stressed about it,” Lichy said about Minkoff.

The real estate agent continued the ruse for the fashion mogul, telling their friends that Minkoff wasn’t sure if her husband, Gavin Bellour, was the father of the baby. Soon, Whitfield was convinced by the prank so much that she allegedly spoke with Bellour about the news.

open image in gallery Rebecca Minkoff pulls off pregnancy prank on the November 12 episode of Real Housewives of New York ( Getty Images )

Minkoff and Lichy then had it out at a group gathering to make it seem as though Minkoff was mad at her friend for divulging her “secret.”

Although viewers knew about the lie, with Minkoff and Lichy seen giggling off-camera about their “believable” story, fans weren’t too pleased that the whole episode was focused on the fake pregnancy storyline – and executive producer Andy Cohen wasn’t either.

After the episode aired, Cohen spoke to Flipping Out alum Jeff Lewis on Watch What Happens Live and agreed that the faux pregnancy plot was a “bad move.”

open image in gallery Fan calls Rebecca Minkoff’s pregnancy prank ‘dumb’ on X ( X/@gibsonoma )

“I’m not a fan of a prank, I’ve got to be honest,” the talk show host said, before Lewis added: “I think it’s a bad move. I think it’s self-producing. I think that you lose trust in your audience. I think it’s a bad move. I don’t like pranks.”

Online, fans agreed that the joke wasn’t funny, with some calling it “dumb” and “embarassing” for the show.

open image in gallery Woman argues the RHONY episode storyline was ‘embarassing’ ( X/@meganmesmile )

“This whole Rebecca Minkoff pregnancy thing being a prank is very dumb,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter. “But then to frame an entire episode around it (and also tease it in the season’s trailer) as if it was true is honestly just wasting our time.”

Another fan wrote: “We should’ve known this pregnancy rumor was going to be a prank, we’ve already caught editors leaving Brynn and Rebecca Minkoff self-producing in the previous episodes. This is just embarrassing.”

“Wow, somehow Brynn and Erin managed to manufacture drama that is more boring and tired,” a third user noted, while a fourth said: “The ‘prank’ would have been OK if the producers hadn’t framed an entire episode around it AND put it in the previews.”