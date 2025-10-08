Betmaster has announced a landmark partnership with TC Racing , the Formula 4 team founded by Belgian international Thibaut Courtois, in a move that unites one of the world’s fastest-growing sports technology brands with one of football’s most recognisable stars.

Launched in 2023, TC Racing is Courtois’s passion project: a professional team competing in the Spanish F4 championship and a proving ground for young drivers aiming to break into elite motorsport. What sets TC Racing apart is its pioneering approach to talent development, bridging the gap between virtual racing and the real-world track. By integrating esports into scouting and training, the team is opening new pathways for aspiring drivers, making motorsport more accessible and future-focused.

That vision resonated strongly with Betmaster. With a reputation for innovation and a global community of sports and gaming enthusiasts, the brand saw in TC Racing a partner whose values of excellence, performance and opportunity closely reflect its own.

As Courtois puts it: “Betmaster’s global expansion mirrors my own ambitions with TC Racing – striving for excellence, pushing boundaries and aiming to compete at the highest level. With strong partners like Betmaster, that dream feels closer than ever.”

A partnership built on ambition

The agreement provides TC Racing with crucial resources and global visibility. Financial backing from Betmaster allows the team to invest in advanced technology, expand its operations, and continue its mission of nurturing emerging drivers. For Betmaster, the partnership is about more than brand exposure–it’s an authentic step into motorsport, built on shared values and a belief in the sport's ability to inspire.

Courtois adds: “The goal is simple: reach higher tiers, faster.”

For the Belgian goalkeeper, who has spent his career at the pinnacle of world football, TC Racing represents a chance to build something lasting off the pitch. He said: “Sport has given me everything: discipline, opportunity and a global stage. Now, with TC Racing and a partner like Betmaster, I get to build something beyond football. This is about creating a legacy that inspires future athletes to push boundaries, take risks, and dream big.”

Connecting fans across worlds

For Belgian international Thibaut Courtois, TC Racing represents a chance to build something lasting off the pitch ( Betmaster )

While Courtois’s day job has long revolved around stadiums and trophies, he sees striking parallels between football and motorsport. “Football and motorsport may seem like different worlds, but they share the same heartbeat: speed, skill, and the will to win. Having experienced that first-hand at top level clubs, now with TC Racing, we’re connecting communities, cultures, and generations of fans in a way that’s never been done before. Betmaster understands that sport is more than a game – it’s a global language.”

That global language now spans both physical and digital arenas. The team’s “e2Real” model – bridging esports with F4 – aligns with Betmaster’s ambition to create new experiences for fans worldwide. Courtois notes: “The future of sport won’t live in one arena. It will be physical and digital, local and global, traditional and virtual all at once. With TC Racing and Betmaster, we’re building bridges between those worlds: from Formula 4 tracks to virtual racing grids, from stadium stands to screens in living rooms across the globe.”

Responsibility and innovation hand in hand

The collaboration is also anchored in a shared commitment to fairness and responsible play. Courtois explains: “With Betmaster, the focus is always on providing fans with a safe and enjoyable experience. It’s important to me that everyone can engage with the games they love in a way that’s fair, responsible and secure. Betmaster’s commitment to transparency, regulation and responsible play helps ensure that fans can enjoy their sports experience with peace of mind, knowing they’re in good hands.”

Beyond the pitch, beyond the track

For Courtois, this new chapter is as much about risk-taking as it is about legacy. “I’ve learned that the only way to achieve something extraordinary is to take risks. Moving from football to motorsport is a challenge, but I’ve never been afraid of challenges. With Betmaster as a partner, we have the resources, the vision, and the drive to make even the boldest ambitions a reality.”

It’s an ambition that goes well beyond the chequered flag. “If my journey can open doors for others, then I’ve achieved something truly meaningful,” Courtois reflects.

With TC Racing and Betmaster now aligned, fans can expect an exciting new era where innovation, responsibility, and global connection drive the sport forward – both on the tarmac and on the screen.