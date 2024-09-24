Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

Prince Harry has joked about getting “into trouble” in his life while describing some of the dangers of social media.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, made a quip about the scrutiny he’s faced over the years while speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative panel in New York City on September 24. During his speech, he also addressed how today’s youth are being mentally affected by negative online experiences.

“Some say kids will be kids, and well, that may well be true,” he said. “Kids may get into trouble. I know a thing or two about that.”

Harry’s remark was seemingly alluding to some of the controversies he sparked in his younger years. He made headlines in 2005 when he attended a party – hosted by Olympic showjumper Richard Meade – dressed in a shirt bearing a swastika. He also raised eyebrows in 2012 when he was photographed naked at a party in Las Vegas.

In his speech at the Clinton Global Initiative panel, Harry said: “While we embolden both youth and parents, we must also hold digital platforms accountable.

“Surely, none of us want to live in a world where there is no consequence or accountability. Parenting doesn’t end at the birth of a child. Neither does founding a company.”

The father of two children, who he shares with his wife Meghan Markle, continued to acknowledge how important it is to call out inappropriate behavior on social media.

“Whether parent or CEO, we have a duty and responsibility to see our creations through,” he added. “If corporations unabashedly lack responsibility, it doesn’t mean we should do the same. Their platforms may be under our fingertips, but we have the fate of the future, their future, in our hands.”

Earlier in his speech, he addressed “mental health issues,” which are “stemming from [young people’s] digital interactions.” Harry also described social media apps as an “environment that is often hostile and overwhelming” for children and teens.

open image in gallery Prince Harry speaks on stage at Clinton Global Initiative 2024 Annual Meeting ( Getty Images for Clinton Global )

“Personal, social connections have fallen secondary to alternative, digital realities. These platforms are designed to create addiction,” he said. “Young people are kept there by mindless, endless, numbing scrolling – being force-fed content that no child should ever be exposed to. This is not free will.”

The Archewell Foundation, which Harry founded with Meghan, plans to carry out a recently launched initiative – called The Parents Network – that supports parents whose children have suffered or died due to online harms. The foundation has also partnered with the World Health Organization and others to end violence against children, an issue he and Meghan outlined during a recent trip to Colombia.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings last month, the pair first spoke out about their campaign, revealing they want it to bring awareness to the dangers of online bullying, since they themselves are the parents of two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

“Our kids are young; they’re three and five. They’re amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them,” Meghan said. “And so, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there, and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”

Harry added about the project: “At this point, we’ve got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder. And even the best first responders in the world wouldn’t be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this.”