Over 67,000 cases of popular deodorant sold at Walmart, Dollar Tree, and on Amazon recalled

A popular deodorant brand has issued a recall due to a difference in the established manufacturing procedure.

Last week, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and A.P. Deauville issued a voluntary recall for over 67,000 cases of Power Stick deodorant due to “cGMP deviations,” which is a difference in the Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations the FDA oversees.

The recall was first prompted last Thursday (July 10) and applies to more than 20,000 cases of the brand’s “power fresh”-scented Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, over 22,400 cases of its “spring fresh”-scented Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, and more than 23,400 cases of the brand’s Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant.

The deodorant was available for purchase at Walmart, where customers could purchase a pack of three for $21, and at Dollar Tree, where a pack of 24 deodorants was available for $30. Customers were also able to purchase the deodorant from Amazon.

The Independent has reached out to A.P. Deauville for comment.

open image in gallery The recall was first prompted July 10 ( A.P. Deauville )

The affected lot numbers for the Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant were:

032026B011

032226B031

051626C241

061526C882

071226D371

071226D381

082526E341

082826E402

The lot numbers for the affected Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant included:

031726A991

041226B561

062026C901

062026C911

071026D351

071026D361

071326D391

111626G231

For the Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, the recalled lot numbers included:

101225D781

032926B281

032826B221

041126B531

062226D011

070626D301

070626D333

111026G051

111326G091

111626G221

A.P. Deauville also produces other personal care products such as shampoos, conditioners, lotions, body washes, and facial wipes. None of those products have been affected by the recall.

open image in gallery A deodorant recall has affected a popular brand

The last two years have seen an alarming and unexplained rise in recalls. In 2024, approximately 300 food recalls were issued, with those recalls being linked to nearly 1,400 illnesses, a Public Interest Research Group report revealed.

Out of the 1,400 illnesses, 487 people became sick enough to require hospitalization, and 19 people died. While those numbers are still low when weighed against the entire U.S. population, they are also double the number of hospitalizations and deaths from foodborne illnesses in 2023.

The most recent food recall was Danone U.S.'s recall of all of its YoCrunch products currently available on the market on Friday, after customers reported plastic pieces in the dome toppers, which hold various sweet treats such as Oreos or M&M’s. Sharp-edged plastic pieces could be a choking hazard or pose other risks.

The recall does not apply to the yogurt itself, but only to the yogurt topping container.

Many lot numbers and expiration dates are involved in the recall, spanning from July 7 through September 4. The full list of affected products can be found here.