Pete Davidson has revealed his tattoo-free body in a new Valentine’s Day campaign for a lifestyle and clothing brand.

The comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member, who said he had close to 200 tattoos, started getting them removed back in 2020 after he concluded they took too long to cover up on sets.

On Tuesday, Reformation unveiled their Valentine’s Day campaign with a special role for Davidson – the “official boyfriend”.

The campaign photos show Davidson in a series of photos that show off his body sans tattoos.

What cements his position as “official boyfriend” isn’t just the cosy sweatshirt with his title emblazoned on it. The campaign comes with a video, written and directed by Matthew Frost, with Davidson declaring: “I’m someone’s boyfriend and I take that seriously.”

“Reliability. Loyalty. It’s an accumulation of things. Make her a hot water bottle for when her tummy hurts. Put the seat down. Don’t tell her to relax, or try to fix her. Say you’re sorry. Actually most of the time, don’t say anything at all. It’s honest work, and somebody’s gotta do it,” he says in the video, where he waits outside a dressing room and offers opinions and a listening ear as a lineup of anonymous women come in to try on clothes.

Over the years, in several interviews, Davidson has revealed some of the tattoos he had: Ruth Bader Ginsburg on his right shoulder, Hillary Clinton on his right leg, the name Kim on his chest, and several dedicated to his firefighter father, Scott Davidson, who died during the 11 September terrorist attacks.

Earlier this month, the Bodies Bodies Bodies star appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to provide an update on his tattoos and revealed that he’d been “burning them off”.

“They're almost gone,” he told the late-night talk show host.

“It's horrible,” Davidson continued. “It's worse [than getting a tattoo]. They gotta burn off a layer of your skin, and then it has to heal for six to eight weeks and you can't get in the sunlight. And then you gotta do it like 12 more times. So really think about that Game of Thrones tattoo.”

On whether he plans to keep any of his tattoos, the comedian said he saw himself only leaving “two or three” and removing all of the others. “I'm trying to clean slate it, trying to be an adult,” he said.

Davidson, who had become somewhat of a tabloid staple after high-profile relationships with Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, also recently talked about taking a step back from being in the public eye and separating himself from his celebrity status.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed it, but I’ve been laying low,” he told W Magazine.

He went on to explain his withdrawal from the spotlight by agreeing that the idea of over-saturation had been on his mind.

“You’re 100 per cent correct because I was oversaturated,” Davidson told the fashion magazine. “In The Sopranos, there’s this line from Tony that’s like, ‘You ever feel like you got into something at the end? When the good times were over?’ That’s how I feel about show business and being a celebrity. It’s over.”