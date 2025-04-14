Popular puppy and kitten food recalled due to salmonella and listeria risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular pet food brand is recalling puppy and kitten food after they both tested positive for salmonella and listeria.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Friday that Blue Ridge Beef is recalling over 1,000 pounds of its puppy and kitten mixes after discovering it was contaminated.

The recall includes over 1,080 pounds of their two-pound logs of Kitten Mix and 1,380 pounds of their two-pound logs of Puppy Mix. The lot numbers are stamped onto the ends of the bags and are N26 0114 for the kitten mix and N25 1230 for the puppy mix.

The pet food was distributed between January 3, 2025, and January 24, 2025, and was sold in retail stores within nine states in the U.S.: Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Tennessee, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.

According to the FDA’s report, pets with salmonella or listeria may experience symptoms such as lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Other symptoms include decreased appetite or abdominal pain. Any owners who have pets who ate the food are urged to contact their veterinarian.

Some pets may not experience symptoms but are capable of being infected and passing the bacteria along to other animals or humans.

Pet owners are urged to either return the food or dispose of it in a way where no children, pets, or wildlife can access it ( Getty Images/500px )

Humans infected with salmonella or listeria should take notice if they experience the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever.

“Rarely, Salmonella and Listeria can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms,” the FDA report added.

People who have purchased the pet food are urged to either return it to where they bought it or throw it away.

“Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers,” the FDA report read. “Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.”

The news comes around one month after the cat food brand Savage Pet announced it was recalling some of its products due to the possibility that it is contaminated with bird flu.

The FDA announced at the time that the brand would be recalling the large and small boxes of Savage Pet’s raw chicken cat food.

The recall was for 66 of the company’s large 84-oz boxes and 74 of the company’s small 21-oz boxes. They have a lot code/best-by date of 11152026.

The affected products come in cardboard boxes with handles that make the shape of a cat’s head. The chicken one is indicated by the color yellow outlining the company’s logo on the box.

The cat food boxes were distributed to retailers across five states: California, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.