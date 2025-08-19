Second Hand September: How gardeners can do their bit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Second Hand September, when people are encouraged to buy nothing new throughout the month for the sake of the planet, may be predominantly aimed at fashion – but gardeners can also do their bit.

Sourcing second-hand gardening tools, pots and vintage items, or even old furniture which could be used as a plant display stand or garden ornament, are all readily available if you know where to look, and will hopefully reduce the amount that ends up in landfill.

“After the summer, people come back from holiday and there are a lot of changes. People start thinking about other things than gardening,” says garden influencer Anya Lautenbach (@anya_thegarden_fairy), author of The Money-Saving Gardener.

“They may be getting rid of a lot of pots, second-hand furniture and gardening equipment, whether they are moving house or just having a clear out, so there is a lot of stuff out there to find.”

Car boot sales

You might not only find a wealth of cheap plants which gardeners have lovingly nurtured but also second-hand pots, secateurs, mowers and ornaments that will double up as garden ephemera if you think outside the box.

Charity shops

You might find that pot, statue or bird feeder you were looking for in your local charity shop – and if it’s not on display, ask if they may have anything in the back which might fit the bill.

Reclamation yards and recycling centres

Ever considered that an old chimney pot might be repurposed into an eye-catching container? Or that an old Butler sink may be the perfect choice for an alpine display?

Alternatively you may be looking for a classic bird bath, statue or sundial, or just want some framed glass to make your own cold frame.

Have a browse through your local reclamation or recycling centre to find odds and ends which you could adapt to use in the garden, even if it’s just some bricks to stand your pots on or some decorative outdoor tiles.

Lautenbach notes that some recycling centres also have a ‘reuse shop’ which is worth browsing and that the money you pay often will go to a charity or a community project.

Online community spaces

Sites like Facebook Marketplace are great for second-hand gardening bargains, says Lautenbach, but you have to be pro-active.

“Go on Facebook Marketplace in your area and ask, ‘Is there anyone in my town who is getting rid of good quality pots?’

“When I go on Facebook Marketplace, I’ll ask, ‘Is anyone downsizing?’ If you find someone downsizing you get the first choice and quite often people are pleased that their items have found a new owner and they want a quick turnaround if they’re moving.”

You may be able to find what you want through Nextdoor and Preloved, although they are unlikely to be free. Vinted has an outdoor and garden section which might be a good second-hand source.

Lautenbach says that mid-autumn to winter is the best time to look, as come spring everyone will be seeking gardening equipment so you’ll be likely to pay more.

You could also reach out to your Whatsapp groups to ask if anyone has something you need and make them an offer. If you’re trying to get rid of particular items, also alert group members to that and take a picture so they can see what you are offering.

Your own home

It may not feel like it’s second-hand, but repurposing some of your own things is virtually the same thing if you were going to chuck it out otherwise.

“I’ve got this really lovely trunk that I grow cut flowers in. It’s like a treasure trove and you just need to think outside the box,” Lautenbach says.

Think of other items which you could repurpose for the garden – old wellies make quirky containers, or a ladder could double up as an interesting stand for a plant display. Do you have an old chair which could be used in the garden, either to sit on or as a plant stand, if you were to sand it down and apply waterproof paint to it?

“Even if items from your home won’t last in your garden for decades because they are not made for being outside, when they are nicely weathered they often have so much character to them,” Lautenbach adds.