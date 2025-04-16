You star Penn Badgley opens up about his experiences with ‘body dysmorphia’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You star Penn Badgley has shared his experiences with body dysmorphia.

The 38-year-old gained acclaim for his portrayal of Joe Goldberg, a cerebral stalker who develops an obsessive fascination with a woman in Netflix’s record-breaking series.

Badgley has commented on his discomfort with the serial killer’s popularity, admitting he found “similarities” within his own psychology.

He first rose to fame as a child actor on Gossip Girl. The actor admitted that he suffered from “body dysmorphia” as a child, which was not diagnosed by doctors or psychologists.

“I know that I hated my body and simply wanted a different one,” he told The Guardian. Badgley said he desperately sought to look like the men he watched in films but “that just seemed like an impossibility”. He said he also began overeating as a response to social isolation and his parents’ divorce.

Entering the media industry put his appearance under heightened scrutiny.

“There was just a period where, coming out of depression and isolation, I was jumping wilfully into, but also being thrust into, this world where the more conventionally beautiful I seemed, the more successful I might be, the more value I might have,” he said.

Badgley has opened up about his struggles with ‘body dysmorphia’ ( Getty Images )

“There’s no way to get past the superficiality of this work, and if you recognise that, you can’t help but recognise the superficiality of our culture, because of the way it rewards this work.”

Gossip Girl in particular was difficult for this, said the star, as the cast were mainly recognised for their looks in his opinion.

The show follows a group of affluent teenagers as they navigate romance and personal dilemmas. It ran for six seasons between 2007 and 2012 and launched the careers of many of its cast including Blake Lively and Leighton Meester.

“What was that show other than aesthetic? That was its thing, the way we all looked,” he said. “I didn’t particularly love the superficial celebrity aspect of the way I was perceived.”

Ultimately he said he is glad his time with Goldberg will be over after the show’s fifth and final season airs this year.

“The way this show plays with questions of how we reward bad people, that was a more playful question eight to 10 years ago,” he said.

“It’s not as playful a question now, and it comes with way more stakes, and I’m glad we’re not going to be playing with it any longer. And for that reason, I’m really glad it’s ending.”

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040