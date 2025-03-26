Pedro Pascal jokes about ‘violating’ moment when his ‘insane’ coffee order went viral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pedro Pascal has opened up about his unusual coffee order, which went viral back in 2023.

The Last of Us actor, 49, had run into a fan outside a Starbucks coffee outlet, whereupon he revealed his go-to order: an iced quad espresso with extra ice and six shots of espresso.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pascal reflected on the moment, joking that it was a “violating” experience for him.

Host Jimmy Kimmel began by describing the order in question as “insane”.

“I cannot begin to tell you how violating this was!” Pascal said. “There’s so much context to why it has become six shots of espresso,” he continued. “It was always a quad but then I feel like the cups got bigger and, I don’t know, the shots got less strong. At some point, it became six.

“It was an incredibly private morning ritual that I never wanted anyone to know about,” he added.

Pascal also explained that after consuming one of the highly caffeinated drinks, he would then refrain from drinking “more coffee for the rest of the day.”

Pedro Pascal on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' ( ABC )

“This isn’t even coffee. This is a methaccino at this point!” Kimmel joked.

Pascal replied: “You sip it and you get really high, and you answer emails and stuff.”

This week, Pascal also poured cold water – or should that be cold brew? – over speculation that he was dating former Friends star Jennifer Aniston after the pair was photographed dining together.

“We’re friends,” Pascal told E! News on the red carpet for the season two premiere of The Last of Us on March 24.

The Last of Us, an acclaimed HBO series set in a post-apocalyptic US, will return for its second season next month.

Pascal fronts the series alongside Bella Ramsey, the British actor who last week spoke about being diagnosed with autism.

“I’ve spoken a bit about neurodivergence before, but I always for some reason didn’t want to… I felt like I didn’t want to say what it was… Shoot,” they told British Vogue.

“I got diagnosed with autism when I was filming Season 1 of The Last of Us.”