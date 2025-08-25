Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Merton has opened up about finding love again six months after the death of his wife.

The Have I Got News For You comedian married writer and producer Sarah Parkinson in June 2002, three months before she died of breast cancer, aged 42.

Merton “fell in love” with Suki Webster eight months later – a development he has described as “natural”.

“I don’t think it’s one of those decisions you can make,” he told The Times.

“You see what happens. You’re not looking necessarily because you have to grieve.”

Merton, 65, met fellow comic Webster, 60, as part of their troupe The Comedy Store Players and the pair discovered they had romantic feelings for each other while touring in India.

open image in gallery Paul Merton and Suki Webster have been together since 2002 ( Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock )

“We were on brandy and there was a magician in the dark. You don’t think anything except, this is great fun. You don’t think, “oh, is this right or wrong?” It felt natural. It felt OK.’

In the same interview, Webster, who married Merton in 2009, added: “When you fall in love, you fall in love.”

Parkinson was Merton’s second wife following Men Behaving Badly actor Caroline Quentin, whom he divorced after eight years in 1998.

open image in gallery Paul Merton found love six months after his wife’s death in 2002 ( BBC )

He met Parkinson when she was Quentin’s understudy in the play Arthur Smith’s Live Bed Show.

Parkinson worked on a number of projects with Merton, including writing Suicidal Dog, a BBC Two short film that marked Merton’s debut as a director.

In a statement issued at the time of Parkinson’s death, Merton said via his agent: “After her initial devastating diagnosis of cancer in February 2002 Sarah successfully lived with the disease for the next 19 months.

“She refused chemotherapy because she knew it would finish her off. Instead, she boosted her immune system with a mixture of nutritional therapy, yoga, meditation, positive thinking and laughter.”

open image in gallery Sarah Parkinson was Paul Merton’s first wife ( Scott Myers/Shutterstock )

Merton has been a team captain on the satirical show Have I Got News For You since its premiere in 1990.

He shot to fame as part of the British version of comedy improv show Whose Line is it Anyway? in the late 1980s.