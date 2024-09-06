Passenger of nine-month cruise says it’s ‘bizarre’ to return to land as trip ends

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



A passenger of the infamous nine-month cruise said it’ll be “bizarre” to return to land after the trip ends.

In a TikTok video, Dr Jenny (@drjennytravels) has been chronicling her entire journey aboard a nine-month cruise around the world, gaining a loyal following in the process. With less than a week left of her trip, the doctor has been reflecting on her experience, noting how “bizarre” it will be to step on land after being at sea for so long.

“Look at this,” she said in the video, pointing to a sign on a cabin door. “Seven days left. This is in my hall for the World Cruise and as you can see — look at all the luggage out here.”

She then panned the camera to show the multiple suitcases already stacked up against the hallway walls.

“The reason why people have their luggage out is because we get to New York tomorrow. We make it back to the United States tomorrow,” she explained. After the Serenade of the Seas’ upcoming stop in New York City, the cruise has just two more destinations to go, including Bermuda and the Bahamas, before returning to its final destination in Miami, where it previously departed nine months prior.

She noted that it was a “sad day,” reflecting on how people came and went, but she noticed that the people who stuck out the nine-month journey were increasingly preparing for the end of the trip.

“This is just bizarre,” she said. “We have watched people put their luggage out here as they’ve come and gone, but now this is us. This is World Cruisers.”

She then continued to film as more suitcases were loaded onto trolley carts, adding that some cruisers chose to have their luggage shipped home early to make the return process easier once they reached land.

Dr. Jenny previously began a one-month countdown to the end of the trip starting on 10 August, posting a video on TikTok about how bittersweet it was that the end was drawing near.

“Today marks one month to go on the nine-month world cruise and I am feeling mixed emotions about it,” she said in the video. “In the long term I’m feeling sad, anxious, and kind of dreading the end of this adventure — but on the other hand, we still have one month of cruising to go.”

The voyagers of Serenade of the Seas will have spent 274 nights at sea and hit 160 total destinations, as well as viewed eight world wonders in a journey that has spanned multiple contents and bodies of water. According to the Royal Carribbean’s official website, the trip was divided into four segments: the Ultimate Americas Cruise, the Ultimate Asia Pacific Cruise, the Ultimate Africa and Southern Europe Cruise, and the Ultimate Europe and Beyond Cruise. The cruise will officially come to an end on 10 September, docking in Miami.