Paris Hilton has addressed allegations that Ghislaine Maxwell once tried to recruit her for late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein after meeting at a party.

The media personality, 44, spoke out about her interaction with Maxwell, 63, and said she couldn’t recall meeting the convicted sex trafficker.

“I don’t even remember ever meeting her,” Hilton said in an interview with The Sunday Times published Saturday, adding: “I’m such a good clickbait name.”

Rumors about the alleged encounter began swirling after Hilton’s former friend, Christopher Mason, said in the 2020 docuseries Surviving Jeffrey Epstein that Maxwell noticed then 19-year-old Hilton at a party in New York City and reportedly declared, “She’d be perfect for Jeffrey.” Maxwell reportedly then asked her friends if they could introduce her to the heiress, who had just signed to Donald Trump’s modeling agency.

Maxwell was in a relationship with Epstein for several years and became the billionaire pedophile’s accomplice, known for attending parties so that she could recruit girls for Epstein to date. The convicted sex trafficker has denied all wrongdoing and maintained her innocence. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022, while Epstein died in jail awaiting federal sex trafficking charges.

open image in gallery Paris Hilton has shot down allegations that Ghislaine Maxwell tried to recruit her for Jeffrey Epstein ( Getty )

open image in gallery Paris Hilton has known Donald Trump since she was a child due to their families's New York City connections ( Getty Images )

Although Hilton does not remember meeting Maxwell, a picture taken at a New York fashion show in September 2000 shows The Simple Life alum speaking to Trump while Maxwell stands right next to her, wearing sunglasses and smiling.

Hilton, who was born and raised in New York City, has known Trump since she was a child through family connections.

At the time the picture was taken, Hilton was still rising to fame as a socialite before she skyrocketed to celebrity status as a reality star in the early 2000s.

In the years since her time on TV, Hilton has settled down as a mom of two who mainly works now as an activist and entrepreneur.

open image in gallery Ghislaine Maxwell was accused of recruiting young girls for Jeffrey Epstein to date at parties ( US Department of Justice )

open image in gallery The Department of Justice has faced calls to release the investigation files into Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse ( Getty Images )

Hilton shooting down the story about Maxwell approaching her comes as pressure continues to mount for the Department of Justice to release files on the investigation into Epstein, an issue that has sparked conspiracy theories and bipartisan outrage for years.

Trump, who had a years-long friendship with the Epstein, has insisted he knew nothing about the disgraced financier’s sex crimes, despite being mentioned by name in released private emails.

In the latest update, Trump agreed to release the documents and “get it over with” in a post shared Sunday night on Truth Social.

