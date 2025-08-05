Pamela Anderson responds to claims that Meghan Markle copied her cooking show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson has responded to comparisons made between her cookery series Pamela’s Cooking with Love and Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan.

Both shows debuted earlier this year, with Markle’s premiering on Netflix on 4 March while Anderson’s Prime Video series was released one week earlier on 24 February.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Anderson was bluntly asked if she believed the Markle had copied her.

“On a scale from one to 10, how much of a rip-off did you feel like With Love, Meghan was of your show, Pamela’s Cooking with Love? There were articles saying these two shows were very similar," Cohen asked The Naked Gun actor during a segment called “Plead the Fifth”.

Anderson, who appeared surprised by the question, replied: “One – I didn’t”.

Pressing her on the topic, Cohen again asked: “One? On a scale from one to 10, you did not see any similarities?”

open image in gallery Pamela Anderson says she ‘didn’t invent cooking shows’ ( Getty Images )

A seemingly baffled Anderson answered with a laugh: “No, I didn't really look, but I didn't invent cooking shows. She's just doing her thing."

Markle’s eight-part series, which saw the former Suits actor give hosting tips while cooking with her celebrity friends, was savaged by critics.

In a one-star review, The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky called the show “queasy and exhausting” and “simultaneously strains for aspiration and relatability in a way that never gels”.

One review in The Guardian described it as a “gormless lifestyle filler” and “so pointless it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show”, while The Telegraph gave it two stars and branded it “insane” and an “exercise in narcissism”.

Although a second season of Markle’s show is due to arrive on Netflix later this year, reports have suggested that Meghan and Prince Harry’s deal with the platform has come to an end.

open image in gallery The duchess’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan features many products from her As Ever brand ( PA Media )

Their deal will not be renewed when it expires in September, according to People.

In addition, a source told The Sun: “There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course.”

Harry and Meghan signed their five-year deal in 2020. The couple went on to feature in several Netflix productions. Their docuseries Harry and Meghan, released in 2022, racked up 64 million viewing hours.

In 2024, the duke went on to release Polo, about his love for the sport of polo, with the series said to have drawn only 500,000 views.