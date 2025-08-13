Pamela Anderson gushes over rumored boyfriend Liam Neeson: ‘He’s such a sweetheart’
The two actors sparked romance rumors while filming their recent movie ‘Naked Gun’
Pamela Anderson has opened up about her rumored relationship with her Naked Gun co-star, Liam Neeson.
In a new interview with Esquire, published on Wednesday, the Baywatch alum praised Neeson for being a kind person. “He’s such a sweetheart,” she told the publication.
“He’s so giving and generous and was so complimentary and supportive that, you know, you can’t help but fall in love with Liam.”
Prior to working with Neeson on their most recent film together, Anderson said she was intimidated by the amount of accolades her co-star had, from an Oscar nomination to two Tony Awards.
“I’m familiar with Liam’s career,” she said. “He’s had such an incredible career, starting in theater and being part of this acting royalty, you know, from Schindler’s List and all the other films he’s done. So it was intimidating. I was afraid to meet him. I was literally shaking the first day I came to rehearse our first scene. But once we got going, I mean, he’s such a gentleman.”
Neeson also gushed over working with Anderson, comparing her to her “very beautiful, sexy, and funny” character in the movie.
“Pamela is all that and more,” he said. “Any scene with Pamela Anderson was terrific, and I always looked forward to working with her. I think we got on well. She’s certainly become a new pal. She’s terrific to work with. No big ego, no airs, graces. We had a few laughs on set, yeah. [Her character] Beth and myself, we try to solve the big crime in the film together. We’re butting heads occasionally but that’s part of the fun.”
While filming the movie, Neeson and Anderson reportedly “fell in love.” The pair has shown off their close bond during the film’s promotional trail, with Anderson photographed kissing Neeson’s cheek on the red carpet.
Neeson was previously married to Parent Trap actor Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009, two days after hitting her head while taking a beginner’s skiing lesson at a resort in Mont Tremblant, Canada.
Anderson has been married five times to four men. She was married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, with whom she shares her two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.
The actor was then married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 and Rick Salomon from 2007 to 2008. She remarried Salomon in 2014 before they split again the next year.
Jamie Lee Curtis has reacted emotionally to the Neeson and Anderson romance rumors, telling everyone to leave them alone.
“With all due respect to pop culture, if love has found [its] way into that relationship, God bless them both – leave them the f*** alone,” Curtis said in a viral TikTok video last week, adding: “Let them like each other.”
The Halloween star, who co-starred with Anderson in the 2024 film The Last Showgirl, continued: “Both of them have had hardship, and they’re both beautiful human beings – makes me cry.”
Curtis added, “If they actually have found an intimate love with each other, we should all go to bed tonight feeling better.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments