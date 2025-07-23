Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson share red carpet kiss after his stunning confession about her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pamela Anderson has seemingly responded to Liam Neeson’s love-struck admission.

On Tuesday, Anderson, 58, and Neeson, 73, were at the London premiere of The Naked Gun. While posing together on the carpet, Anderson sweetly kissed Neeson’s cheek as the Schindler's List actor wrapped his arm around her back.

The Baywatch alum wore a strapless purple gown, while Neeson was sporting a gray suit with a black T-shirt.

The red carpet kiss comes a few months after Neeson declared his love for Anderson in October 2024.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her,” the Oscar-winning actor told People after shooting The Naked Gun, where Neeson plays the son of Leslie Nielsen’s character Frank Drebin in the comedy spoof reboot that also stars Baywatch actor Anderson as the female lead.

‘With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her,’ Neeson said about his co-star ( Getty Images )

“She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”

Neeson continued: “She’s funny and so easy to work with.”

Anderson, who won acclaim for her role in the 2024 drama The Last Showgirl in February, branded Neeson “the perfect gentleman,” and said he “brought out the best” in her.

However, the pair batted off romance rumors, with Neeson saying he is “done with dating” and Anderson stating she “has a friend forever” in the Taken star.

“We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving,” she said.

Anderson has been married six times; twice to the same man. She was married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, with whom she shares her two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee. Anderson was then married to Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007, and Rick Soloman from 2007 to 2008, remarrying him in 2014 before they split again the next year. Her most recent marriage was to Dan Hayhurst from 2020 to 2022.

Meanwhile, Neeson was married to The Parent Trap actor, Natasha Richardson, from 1994 until her untimely death in 2009 aged 45, caused by an injury to her head while taking a beginner’s skiing lesson at a resort in Mont Tremblant, Canada.

Neeson’s role in The Naked Gun follows comedic cameos in TV shows Atlanta and Derry Girls. The film is directed by The Lonely Island star Akiva Schaffer.

The original Naked Gun was written and directed by Airplane!’s Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and David Zucker, and was based on their television series Police Squad!, which parodied the genre of police procedurals that were popular at the time. The original Naked Gun trilogy was hugely successful, making over $216m at the box office. The new film will be released on August 1.