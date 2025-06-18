Ozzy Osbourne is selling his DNA in Liquid Death cans for $450 each
Only 10 cans with Osbourne’s DNA were sold by Liquid Death
Ozzy Osbourne is selling his actual DNA in a bizarre way.
Drink company Liquid Death released its latest collaboration with the British songwriter, 76, which is a limited run of empty iced tea cans. However, these cans are special because they contain traces of Osbourne’s actual DNA.
In the release, titled “Infinitely Recyclable Ozzy,” Liquid Death offers 10 cans of its low-calorie Iced Tea that Osbourne drank and crushed himself.
“In the process, he left behind trace DNA from his saliva that you can now own. He even hand-signed each packaging label,” the description of the product reads.
Liquid Death also quipped that “when technology and federal law permits,” fans could use these cans with Osbourne’s DNA to “replicate” him and “enjoy him for hundreds of years into the future.”
Each of the cans is stored in a lab-quality container signed by Osbourne. The samples of his DNA were collected on May 20, 2025.
The 10 cans were put on the market for $450 each. However, to no surprise, they’re already sold out.
Osbourne previously collaborated with Liquid Death in a June 2024 ad for the company’s product Death Dust, an electrolyte drink mix that comes in three flavors.
The commercial started with two teenagers pouring a pack of the drink mix into the cup, before Osbourne pulled up in an SUV.
“Hey, kids. Death Dust? Take it from me, don’t snort that stuff,” he said, seemingly referring to his past cocaine and drug use.
Osbourne sold his DNA only weeks after actor Sydney Sweeney made headlines for selling soap infused with her own bathwater. The 5,000 bars of Sweeney’s soap that were made sold out in seconds.
However, the soap was later put up on reseller sites like eBay, with people selling it anywhere from $100 to $200 per bar. When it was released by Sweeney’s brand, the soap was only $8 per bar.
Meanwhile, Osbourne is set to return to the stage with his band, Black Sabbath. The band is holding their final show, Back to the Beginning, on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. All four of the original band members will be performing: Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward. This also marks Osbourne’s first full performance since 2018.
The lineup for the upcoming event will also include some of the biggest acts in metal, like Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Mastodon, Anthrax, and Halestorm.
