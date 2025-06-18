Ozzy Osbourne is selling his DNA in Liquid Death cans for $450 each

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ozzy Osbourne is selling his actual DNA in a bizarre way.

Drink company Liquid Death released its latest collaboration with the British songwriter, 76, which is a limited run of empty iced tea cans. However, these cans are special because they contain traces of Osbourne’s actual DNA.

In the release, titled “Infinitely Recyclable Ozzy,” Liquid Death offers 10 cans of its low-calorie Iced Tea that Osbourne drank and crushed himself.

“In the process, he left behind trace DNA from his saliva that you can now own. He even hand-signed each packaging label,” the description of the product reads.

Liquid Death also quipped that “when technology and federal law permits,” fans could use these cans with Osbourne’s DNA to “replicate” him and “enjoy him for hundreds of years into the future.”

open image in gallery Ozzy Osbourne partnered with Liquid Death to sell 10 cans he crushed and drank from ( Getty Images )

Each of the cans is stored in a lab-quality container signed by Osbourne. The samples of his DNA were collected on May 20, 2025.

The 10 cans were put on the market for $450 each. However, to no surprise, they’re already sold out.

Osbourne previously collaborated with Liquid Death in a June 2024 ad for the company’s product Death Dust, an electrolyte drink mix that comes in three flavors.

The commercial started with two teenagers pouring a pack of the drink mix into the cup, before Osbourne pulled up in an SUV.

“Hey, kids. Death Dust? Take it from me, don’t snort that stuff,” he said, seemingly referring to his past cocaine and drug use.

open image in gallery Liquid Death cans with Ozzy Osbourne's saliva on them ( Liquid Death )

Osbourne sold his DNA only weeks after actor Sydney Sweeney made headlines for selling soap infused with her own bathwater. The 5,000 bars of Sweeney’s soap that were made sold out in seconds.

However, the soap was later put up on reseller sites like eBay, with people selling it anywhere from $100 to $200 per bar. When it was released by Sweeney’s brand, the soap was only $8 per bar.

Meanwhile, Osbourne is set to return to the stage with his band, Black Sabbath. The band is holding their final show, Back to the Beginning, on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. All four of the original band members will be performing: Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward. This also marks Osbourne’s first full performance since 2018.

The lineup for the upcoming event will also include some of the biggest acts in metal, like Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Mastodon, Anthrax, and Halestorm.