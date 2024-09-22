Olivia Munn and John Mulaney welcome second child after her battle with breast cancer

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have celebrated the birth of their second child.

On September 22, both Munn and the comedian took to Instagram to share photos of their daughter, who was born via surrogate on September 14. The two of them both included images of them holding her in the hospital as well as some of their first few days together.

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon,” Munn’s caption began. “I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.”

“I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded,” the caption concluded as she noted that her daughter’s name is pronounced the same way as the spring month and means “plum” in Chinese.

Mulaney’s caption in his post was similar as he joked, “We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much.”

Munn and Mulaney also share a two-year-old son named Malcolm.

In March, Munn revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy. The X-Men: Apocalypse actress also underwent a hysterectomy as part of her cancer treatment.

open image in gallery Munn recently received a double mastectomy following her breast cancer diagnosis ( Getty Images )

She previously revealed in an interview with Vogue that she froze her eggs three times throughout her life, once when she was 33, another time when she was 39, and a third time at the age of 42, after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

After going through the egg retrieval process and leaving with three eggs, a doctor informed her and Mulaney that they had two viable embryos. “He shared that we had two healthy embryos,” she explained to the outlet.

“John and I just started crying. It was just so exciting because not only did we get it in one retrieval, but it also meant that I didn’t have to keep putting myself at risk. It was just amazing.”

Munn also noted being open to having a surrogate and wanting to continue to grow her family.

“When you’re pregnant with your own baby, it’s like teamwork – you and the baby working together to make their little life come true,” she said. “You’re doing all this work to eat well, try to not have anxiety, just do all the right things during the pregnancy. With a surrogate, you have to try to go find a version of yourself somewhere out in the world. Somebody that you trust as much as yourself to live their life as a pregnant woman the same way that you would.”

“This journey has made me realize how grateful I am to have options for not only fighting cancer but also having more children if we want because I know a lot of people don’t have those options,” she said.

The Newsroom actress and Mulaney got married earlier this summer in July during an intimate ceremony at a friend’s house in New York. The only people reportedly in attendance for the ceremony were Malcolm and a witness to sign their marriage license.

The two of them dated for three years after Mulaney ended his relationship with Anna Marie Tendler, his wife of six years.