Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olivia Munn revealed her recent “real big breakdown” while parenting her two kids — Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, three, and Méi June Mulaney, six months.

Speaking to Jenna Bush Hager as this week’s guest host of The Today Show, the 44-year-old actor, who shares her children with husband John Mulaney, said the difficult moment occurred when her family traveled from California to New York in December 2024.

At the time, Mulaney, 42, was rehearsing every day for the Broadway show All In: Comedy About Love, which left Munn alone with their toddler and newborn most of the time.

“My three-year-old hit his limit, and it was like screaming and crying, and saying things to me where my feelings were getting hurt,” she recalled. “He didn’t want me to be with my daughter because the jealousy was coming in, and I just broke down crying a cry I have never cried.

“I actually videoed myself crying to send to other friends who had their second babies, too, just to be like ‘You guys know. You go through this. It’s happening. I’m here with you,’” she continued.

“I was so distraught. But then I had this realization. I said, ‘You know what? God willing we get to work as much as we are working now, forever, and God willing we’re shifting and jumping around and moving everywhere.’ We’re so lucky, and every time there is a breakdown or a fit, it just makes me laugh, I mean so much so that I have to turn away. Everything just makes me really happy.”

open image in gallery Olivia Munn opens up about the difficult time she was parenting her two kids she shares with John Mulaney ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere during her chat with Hager, the Ride Along 2 actor likened parenting two kids to “landing on Mars.”

“How does anyone do this?” she asked.

Munn’s comments on parenting come nearly a year after she revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy. She also underwent a hysterectomy and oophorectomy as part of her cancer treatment.

In a candid post on Instagram, Munn explained she and her sister tested negative for BRCA — the most well-known breast cancer gene — while undergoing testing for 90 different cancer genes. However, her doctor decided to calculate her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score just in case, a decision she said “saved her life.”

Munn’s doctors found her risk to be 37 percent, and she was then sent for an MRI, ultrasound, and biopsy, which revealed she had Luminal B cancer in both breasts.

During her speech at the TIME Women of the Year gala on February 25, Munn revealed she still has “years to go” in her cancer treatment.

Still, Munn’s desire to be the best mom she can be has never wavered. In fact, even after she received her diagnosis, she still pursued her dream of growing her family.

open image in gallery The actor welcomed her newborn daughter with Mulaney via surrogate in September 2024 ( John Mulaney )

She previously revealed in an interview with Vogue that she froze her eggs three times; once when she was 33, a second time when she was 39, and a third time at 42 after her cancer diagnosis.

Munn and Mulaney have been publicly linked since 2021. Munn gave birth to son Malcolm on November 24, 2021. Her daughter was then born via surrogate on September 14, 2024, weeks after Munn and Mulaney tied the knot.