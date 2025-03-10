Olivia Culpo reveals she is expecting first child with NFL star Christian McCaffrey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo revealed she and NFL star husband Christian McCaffrey are expecting their first child.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the model, 32, showed off her baby bump in a series of black-and-white photos from a maternity shoot along with the caption: “Next chapter, motherhood.”

The news of her pregnancy comes less than one year after she married her husband, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, 28.

Many people were quick to turn to the post’s comments section to share how excited they were for the couple.

“That’s one lucky baby in there,” Claire Kittle, the wife of McCaffrey’s teammate George Kittle wrote. “Love you guys !!!!!!!”

Olivia Culpo shared the exciting news that she was expecting her first baby with husband and NFL star Christian McCaffrey. ( Getty Images )

“Yay yay yay the most beautiful and best mom to be!!!!!” another comment read. “So excited for you both.”

Culpo also posted a second time on Instagram to share a video of her and McCaffrey lovingly walking through a field and celebrating the pregnancy. The video also showed the behind-the-scenes of Culpo’s maternity photo shoot.

The 49ers player and Culpo got married in June 2024 in Rhode Island. For the ceremony, Culpo was wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown that had long sleeves and a high crew neckline. “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form,” she explained in an interview with Vogue about her dress choice.

Shortly after the interview was published, people turned to social media claiming that the dress choice and minimal makeup were evidence of her being a “pick me,” a term used to describe those who seek male validation.

However, in a later interview with People in July 2024, Culpo further opened up about what made her choose that specific dress and why she was shocked to find out that not everyone liked it.

“I wanted to feel like myself in every sense of the word,” she told the outlet. “And I think that that’s where my decision to be more pared down came in.”

The former Miss Universe added that she was caught off guard by the backlash over the dress. “I was definitely very surprised,” she admitted. “I feel like I personally like to give people the benefit of the doubt. And unfortunately, I feel like the words I said were spun out of context to fit an agenda that I did not have.”

“I loved every part of my wedding because I love my husband and the people we got to celebrate that day with,” she added. “The choices that I made are because I wanted to feel like they’re choices I could be proud of in 50 years. And that’s it.”

Culpo continued to defend her wedding dress choice, explaining it simply fit in with the look she originally wanted for the ceremony. “Stylistically I had a vision. Stylistically, I felt like I was making a decision that was going to stand the test of time, and that’s it,” she said, before adding that the dress was also comfortable.

“I felt very comfortable in it, for what it’s worth. I was on the water and there was a very nice breeze.”