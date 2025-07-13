Model Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey welcome first baby together
Couple announced they were expecting their first child together in March
Model Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey have officially welcomed their first baby together.
The couple, who have been married since June 2024, shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Sunday.
Alongside a series of black-and-white images from the hospital, the pair announced the birth of their newborn daughter: Colette Annalise McCaffrey.
In one of the pictures, the San Francisco 49ers running back is seen leaning over 33-year-old Culpo, who is holding the baby.
Another photo shows the 29-year-old footballer supporting the former Miss Universe as she undergoes what appears to be a C-section.
The first-time parents welcomed their bundle of joy just months after they announced they were expecting.
“Next chapter, motherhood,” Culpo wrote in a March Instagram post.
More to come...
