Model Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey welcome first baby together

Couple announced they were expecting their first child together in March

Inga Parkel
in New York
Sunday 13 July 2025 16:09 EDT
Comments
Model Olivia Culpo and NFL star Christian McCaffrey have officially welcomed their first baby together.

The couple, who have been married since June 2024, shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Alongside a series of black-and-white images from the hospital, the pair announced the birth of their newborn daughter: Colette Annalise McCaffrey.

In one of the pictures, the San Francisco 49ers running back is seen leaning over 33-year-old Culpo, who is holding the baby.

Another photo shows the 29-year-old footballer supporting the former Miss Universe as she undergoes what appears to be a C-section.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo announced they were expecting their first child together in March
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo announced they were expecting their first child together in March (Getty Images)

The first-time parents welcomed their bundle of joy just months after they announced they were expecting.

“Next chapter, motherhood,” Culpo wrote in a March Instagram post.

More to come...

