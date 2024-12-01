Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An Olive Garden user found an odd serial number on her breadstick - and the chain paid up for the mistake.

In a recent video posted on TikTok, the user shared a photo of one of the chain restaurant’s famous unlimited breadsticks. “Guys why is there letters on my Olive Garden breadstick,” text across the screen read.

The photo showed a half-eaten breadstick with parts of a serial number printed across it as if the TikTok user didn’t discover the number until after they started eating. The video went on to receive over four million views after first being posted on November 17.

Many people were quick to turn to the comments to express their concerns or provide an explanation for why there would be various numbers and letters printed on the breadstick.

“They’re from frozen bags so the label must’ve like gotten on that one,” one commenter suggested.

Another commenter, who claimed to be someone who worked at Olive Garden, wrote, “It’s from the plastic bag they come in, and when they sit in the freezer for a while, that can happen.”

The restaurant also left a comment telling TikToker to contact their customer service department immediately.

“We are concerned to see this. Can you please send an email to social@olivegarden.com with your full name and the location you went to?” the comment read.

A few days later, the user posted an update on TikTok explaining what had happened after they contacted the restaurant chain.

The post was a screenshot of an email from Olive Garden sharing that the user received a $100 gift card. “Thank you Olive Gardens,” the TikTok user wrote in an on-screen message.

The video received over 600,000 views, with many commenters explaining that the restaurant made the right decision in handling the situation.

“Now that’s good service,” one commenter wrote while another commenter agreed, writing, “Olive Garden does NOTT playyy.”

The Independent has reached out to Olive Garden for comment.

open image in gallery Olive Garden also responded to the viral post asking for the customer to contact them ( Getty Images )

This isn’t the first time a restaurant has sparked concerns over a video on TikTok. In November, food critic Keith Lee posted a video reviewing a sushi bar, but fans had noticed that something was moving in his food.

Lee was reviewing FOB Sushi Bar in Seattle, Washington, when he applauded the “unique way” the food was being prepared. He then got into his car and began eating a box of nigiri and sashimi while he rated it on a scale from one to 10.

At the 1:50 minute mark, however, he picked up a piece of sashimi with his chopsticks, only for fans to point out what appeared to be a “worm” moving on it just seconds before he put it in his mouth.

Enough fans commented on the food, prompting the restaurant to issue a response. They posted their statement on Instagram that read: “The movement observed in the fish may result from natural elasticity or the pressure of chopsticks when applied to its structure.”

“Rumors like this can harm small businesses, so we’re addressing it head-on. Thank you for trusting us and supporting FOB Sushi,” they captioned the post.

The sushi restaurant has since closed indefinitely after Lee posted a follow-up video revealing that another customer was hospitalized after eating FOB sushi’s food.

“I don’t believe in tearing down any business but at the same time, people’s health are on the line. If somebody’s saying they’re in the hospital and there’s something’s moving in food, I absolutely think there’s accountability that should be taken,” Lee said.