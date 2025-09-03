Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Ohio man scored a life‑changing $500,000 scratch‑off win, buying the ticket on his way home from taking his wife to a series of cancer treatment appointments.

The unidentified Carrollton man told the Ohio Lottery that he decided to try his luck by buying several $5 scratch-off tickets, including the last remaining “Best of 7s” ticket he spotted in a bin at BellStores #146 in Malvern.

"I still can't believe it," he said in the lottery’s statement. "I still think it's a dream."

When he got home and realized he’d won the $500,000 top prize, taking home about $360,000 after taxes, he excitedly told his wife, who didn’t believe him at first.

“She looked at me funny and said, 'Did you fall?' I said, 'No, I’m in shock! I think I won half a million dollars!’” he said.

His wife only believed the win was real after he scanned the ticket using the Ohio Lottery app and showed her the proof.

The man credited his win to his personal scratch-off strategy, explaining, “I like the end of the roll, I’ll buy in the middle too, but always liked the end of the roll best.”

The Ohio man bought the winning scratch-off at a BellStores gas station in Malvern ( Getty Images )

The man called the prize a blessing, saying it would help cover his wife's cancer-related medical bills. He hopes to plan something special for them to enjoy once she recovers.

The Ohio man’s win comes as the Powerball jackpot has reached $1.3 billion after no winners in Monday’s drawing. The next drawing is on Wednesday at 11 p.m. EST. making it the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.