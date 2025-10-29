Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The New York City Marathon, one of the city’s biggest annual events, is preparing to welcome over 55,000 participants this Sunday.

The iconic race, which celebrates its 54th edition this year, will bring to a close the 2025 season of the World Marathon Majors, which includes Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and Sydney.

Among this year’s batch of runners ready to take on the grueling 26.2-mile course across all five boroughs is a star-studded lineup of actors, musicians, reality stars and professional athletes.

Here is a list of the famous faces you might reconize zooming by.

Anthony Ramos

open image in gallery ‘Hamilton’ star Anthony Ramos makes his NYC marathon debut this weekend ( AFP via Getty Images )

Actor and singer Anthony Ramos, who starred in the original cast of Hamilton on Broadway, will run his first-ever marathon on Sunday. Speaking to Men’s Journal in June, the Twisters star, 33, said he was inspired to take on the challenge because, “I don’t remember the last time I pushed myself this hard.”

Oliver Phelps

open image in gallery Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps will run his first marathon Sunday ( Getty Images )

British actor Oliver Phelps, best known for playing George Weasley alongside his twin brother, James, in the Harry Potter franchise, also makes his marathon debut this weekend. Phelps, 39, is running in support of The Matt Hampson Foundation, a charity that inspires and supports young people seriously injured through sport.

Claire Holt

open image in gallery 'H2O' actor Claire Holt will return for her third New York City marathon ( Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald )

H2O: Just Add Water star Claire Holt will run her third NYC marathon this Sunday, just weeks after completing the Chicago marathon. The 37-year-old Australian previously ran the NYC marathon in 2022 and 2024, achieving her best marathon time of 3:42:43 at the latter.

Ben Gibbard and Dave Depper

open image in gallery (L-R) Ben Gibbard and Dave Depper of Death Cab for Cutie will run Sunday's race together ( Getty )

Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard will run Sunday’s race with his bandmate, guitarist Dave Depper, in support of the non-profit environmental organization Protect Our Winters. Gibbard, 49, is a veteran ultrarunner who’s participated in four 100-mile events and more than two dozen trail races since 2012.

Bachelor Nation alums

open image in gallery (L-R) Joey Graziadei, Tyler Cameron and Matt James make up a handful of Bachelor Nation alums running the 2025 NYC marathon ( Getty )

Several Bachelor Nation fan-favorites will also be taking on the challenging course, including Joey Graziadei (season 28 of The Bachelor), Tyler Cameron (season 15 of The Bachelorette), Matt James (season 25 of The Bachelor), Tayshia Adams (season 23 of The Bachelor, season 16 of The Bachelorette, season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise), Joe Amabile (season 14 of The Bachelorette; season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise), and Tanner Courtad (season 20 of The Bachelorette; season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise). Adams’s ex-fiancé Zac Clark, whom she got engaged to at the end of her Bachelorette season, will also be running.

This will be many of their first times running the NYC marathon — except for James and Cameron, who’ve both participated multiple years.

Love Island stars

open image in gallery (L-R) Love Island season seven contestants Nic Vansteenberghe, Bryan Arenales and Elan Bibas will also run the 2025 NYC marathon ( Getty/NBC )

Months after the conclusion of the dramatic season seven of Love Island USA — which saw winner Bryan Arenales, 28, runner-up Nic Vansteenberghe, 24, and fellow contestant Elan Bibas, 24, tested on matters of the heart — the trio will now put their physical capabilities to the test this Sunday.

Alexi Pappas

open image in gallery Olympic runner Alexi Pappas will challenge herself for a fourth time at the 2025 NYC marathon ( Getty Images for IFC Films )

Greek-American Olympic track star Alexi Pappas, 35, will return to her running roots over the weekend, competing in her third NYC marathon. The professional distance runner made her NYC marathon debut in 2021 after recovering from a major hamstring injury. She returned a second time in 2022.

Lauren Ridloff

open image in gallery Prominent deaf actor Lauren Ridloff will run with New Balance ( Getty Images )

Prominent deaf actor Lauren Ridloff, most recognized for her portrayal of Connie in The Walking Dead, will participate in her second NYC marathon this weekend. She made her marathon debut in 2022, raising money for PS347, a school for the deaf. This year, the 47-year-old is a part of Team New Balance.

Reality TV stars

open image in gallery Carl Radke, Chloe Lukasiak and Phil Keoghan are among several reality stars participating in the marathon ( Getty )

Summer House staple Carl Radke, 40, The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, 58, and Dance Moms star Chloe Lukasiak, 24, also join Love Island and Bachelor Nation stars as part of this year’s reality TV marathoners.

Des Linden

open image in gallery Olympic distance runner Des Linden returns to her element ( Getty Images for Every Woman's M )

Olympic marathoner Des Linden, 42, who represented the U.S. in both the 2012 and 2016 games, will return to the sport on Sunday. She’s previously competed in the NYC marathon three times, placing sixth in 2014 and 2018, and 11th last year.

N.O.R.E.

open image in gallery Rapper N.O.R.E. will run his first marathon this Sunday ( Getty Images )

Queens-native hip-hop icon and Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. — real name Victor Santiago Jr — will run his first marathon Sunday with his Run Champs run crew. The “Oye Mi Canto” rapper, 48, has been eagerly counting down the days to race day on Instagram.

Broadway actors

open image in gallery Broadway stars Merle Dandridge and Patina Miller are running this year's marathon ( Getty )

Merle Dandridge, 50, who recently completed her run as Persephone in Hadestown, will be running Sunday, along with Tony-winning Pippin star Patina Miller, 40, who will be running her second New York City marathon. Jordan Litz, 37, who currently stars as Fiyero in Wicked will take part in this year’s marathon in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.