Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

All the celebrities running the 2025 New York City marathon, from Anthony Ramos to Claire Holt

Sunday’s race will see over 55,000 participants run the iconic course across all five boroughs

Inga Parkel
in New York
Wednesday 29 October 2025 17:40 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Related: NYC/Boston Marathon Resurgence: Behind the Numbers

The New York City Marathon, one of the city’s biggest annual events, is preparing to welcome over 55,000 participants this Sunday.

The iconic race, which celebrates its 54th edition this year, will bring to a close the 2025 season of the World Marathon Majors, which includes Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago and Sydney.

Among this year’s batch of runners ready to take on the grueling 26.2-mile course across all five boroughs is a star-studded lineup of actors, musicians, reality stars and professional athletes.

Here is a list of the famous faces you might reconize zooming by.

Anthony Ramos

‘Hamilton’ star Anthony Ramos makes his NYC marathon debut this weekend
‘Hamilton’ star Anthony Ramos makes his NYC marathon debut this weekend (AFP via Getty Images)

Actor and singer Anthony Ramos, who starred in the original cast of Hamilton on Broadway, will run his first-ever marathon on Sunday. Speaking to Men’s Journal in June, the Twisters star, 33, said he was inspired to take on the challenge because, “I don’t remember the last time I pushed myself this hard.”

Oliver Phelps

Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps will run his first marathon Sunday
Harry Potter star Oliver Phelps will run his first marathon Sunday (Getty Images)

British actor Oliver Phelps, best known for playing George Weasley alongside his twin brother, James, in the Harry Potter franchise, also makes his marathon debut this weekend. Phelps, 39, is running in support of The Matt Hampson Foundation, a charity that inspires and supports young people seriously injured through sport.

Claire Holt

'H2O' actor Claire Holt will return for her third New York City marathon
'H2O' actor Claire Holt will return for her third New York City marathon (Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

H2O: Just Add Water star Claire Holt will run her third NYC marathon this Sunday, just weeks after completing the Chicago marathon. The 37-year-old Australian previously ran the NYC marathon in 2022 and 2024, achieving her best marathon time of 3:42:43 at the latter.

Ben Gibbard and Dave Depper

(L-R) Ben Gibbard and Dave Depper of Death Cab for Cutie will run Sunday's race together
(L-R) Ben Gibbard and Dave Depper of Death Cab for Cutie will run Sunday's race together (Getty)

Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard will run Sunday’s race with his bandmate, guitarist Dave Depper, in support of the non-profit environmental organization Protect Our Winters. Gibbard, 49, is a veteran ultrarunner who’s participated in four 100-mile events and more than two dozen trail races since 2012.

Bachelor Nation alums

(L-R) Joey Graziadei, Tyler Cameron and Matt James make up a handful of Bachelor Nation alums running the 2025 NYC marathon
(L-R) Joey Graziadei, Tyler Cameron and Matt James make up a handful of Bachelor Nation alums running the 2025 NYC marathon (Getty)

Several Bachelor Nation fan-favorites will also be taking on the challenging course, including Joey Graziadei (season 28 of The Bachelor), Tyler Cameron (season 15 of The Bachelorette), Matt James (season 25 of The Bachelor), Tayshia Adams (season 23 of The Bachelor, season 16 of The Bachelorette, season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise), Joe Amabile (season 14 of The Bachelorette; season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise), and Tanner Courtad (season 20 of The Bachelorette; season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise). Adams’s ex-fiancé Zac Clark, whom she got engaged to at the end of her Bachelorette season, will also be running.

This will be many of their first times running the NYC marathon — except for James and Cameron, who’ve both participated multiple years.

Love Island stars

(L-R) Love Island season seven contestants Nic Vansteenberghe, Bryan Arenales and Elan Bibas will also run the 2025 NYC marathon
(L-R) Love Island season seven contestants Nic Vansteenberghe, Bryan Arenales and Elan Bibas will also run the 2025 NYC marathon (Getty/NBC)

Months after the conclusion of the dramatic season seven of Love Island USA — which saw winner Bryan Arenales, 28, runner-up Nic Vansteenberghe, 24, and fellow contestant Elan Bibas, 24, tested on matters of the heart — the trio will now put their physical capabilities to the test this Sunday.

Alexi Pappas

Olympic runner Alexi Pappas will challenge herself for a fourth time at the 2025 NYC marathon
Olympic runner Alexi Pappas will challenge herself for a fourth time at the 2025 NYC marathon (Getty Images for IFC Films)

Greek-American Olympic track star Alexi Pappas, 35, will return to her running roots over the weekend, competing in her third NYC marathon. The professional distance runner made her NYC marathon debut in 2021 after recovering from a major hamstring injury. She returned a second time in 2022.

Lauren Ridloff

Prominent deaf actor Lauren Ridloff will run with New Balance
Prominent deaf actor Lauren Ridloff will run with New Balance (Getty Images)

Prominent deaf actor Lauren Ridloff, most recognized for her portrayal of Connie in The Walking Dead, will participate in her second NYC marathon this weekend. She made her marathon debut in 2022, raising money for PS347, a school for the deaf. This year, the 47-year-old is a part of Team New Balance.

Reality TV stars

Carl Radke, Chloe Lukasiak and Phil Keoghan are among several reality stars participating in the marathon
Carl Radke, Chloe Lukasiak and Phil Keoghan are among several reality stars participating in the marathon (Getty)

Summer House staple Carl Radke, 40, The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, 58, and Dance Moms star Chloe Lukasiak, 24, also join Love Island and Bachelor Nation stars as part of this year’s reality TV marathoners.

Des Linden

Olympic distance runner Des Linden returns to her element
Olympic distance runner Des Linden returns to her element (Getty Images for Every Woman's M)

Olympic marathoner Des Linden, 42, who represented the U.S. in both the 2012 and 2016 games, will return to the sport on Sunday. She’s previously competed in the NYC marathon three times, placing sixth in 2014 and 2018, and 11th last year.

N.O.R.E.

Rapper N.O.R.E. will run his first marathon this Sunday
Rapper N.O.R.E. will run his first marathon this Sunday (Getty Images)

Queens-native hip-hop icon and Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. — real name Victor Santiago Jr — will run his first marathon Sunday with his Run Champs run crew. The “Oye Mi Canto” rapper, 48, has been eagerly counting down the days to race day on Instagram.

Broadway actors

Broadway stars Merle Dandridge and Patina Miller are running this year's marathon
Broadway stars Merle Dandridge and Patina Miller are running this year's marathon (Getty)

Merle Dandridge, 50, who recently completed her run as Persephone in Hadestown, will be running Sunday, along with Tony-winning Pippin star Patina Miller, 40, who will be running her second New York City marathon. Jordan Litz, 37, who currently stars as Fiyero in Wicked will take part in this year’s marathon in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in