Popular sweetener recalled over labeling mix-up as FDA issues warning

Double check your sweetener before adding it to your coffee or tea.

NuNaturals, a company known for its zero-sugar sweeteners, baking items, and other goods, issued a voluntary recall of certain Organic Monk Fruit and Stevia sweeteners in July. A labeling mix-up revealed that bottles labeled as Stevia were filled with the monk fruit sweetener and vice versa.

Now, the recall has been elevated by the FDA to a Class II, the second-highest risk level. A Class II recall is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the FDA.

The mislabeling can pose a serious health risk to those allergic to ragweed and related plants, as they may have a sensitivity to stevia. Monk fruit allergies, though rare according to WebMD, are also possible. The severity of an allergic reaction can vary from mild irritation to potential complications including anaphylaxis, resulting in respiratory problems.

NuNaturals said 78 bottles of the Monk Fruit and 78 bottles of the Stevia sweeteners were affected by the recall.

Affected Pure Monk Fruit Sweetener bottles have the UPC code: 7 39223 00187 and lot number: 25104S. Organic Pure Stevia bottles have the UPC code: 7 39223 00204 0 and lot number: 25104S.

Specific information on where the mislabeled bottles were sold was not made available.

The NuNautrals recall is the latest in a string of mislabelling recalls affecting consumers.

In late July, High Noon Hard Seltzers were recalled over a labeling error. Some cans, filled with High Noon Vodka Seltzer, were mislabeled as the non-alcoholic Celsius Astro Vibe Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition. As a result, drinking the beverage in these cans can result in unintentional alcohol consumption.

However, no illnesses or adverse events have been reported to date.

Prior to that, a voluntary recall was initiated July 14 by food ingredient company Bunge North America, affecting 1,800 cases of its NH European Style Butter Blend, which did not declare milk as an allergen on the label.

Over 64,000 pounds of the contaminated butter was sent to 12 distribution centers located throughout the U.S., as well as a single distribution center located in the Dominican Republic.

Affected cases were packaged in white paperboard and contained 36 blocks.