Al Pacino’s ex Noor Alafallah denies rumors she’s dating Bill Maher

Al Pacino’s ex-girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has clarified that she and Bill Maher are not dating.

The film producer, 30, addressed where she stood with Maher when approached by TMZ reporters in Los Angeles on October 17. When asked about the online speculation surrounding her and the comedian’s, 68, relationship, she shut those rumors down.

“Bill’s my friend, just my friend,” she said. “He’s great though, but we are just friends.”

When asked how she became friends with Maher, she wouldn’t share any details. Instead, she encouraged people to see the new film The Apprentice, which she’s one of the producers for.

During the conversation with TMZ, she acknowledged that she’s split from Pacino, with whom she shares a one-year-old son, Roman. However, she noted that the actor is still her “best friend.”

Earlier this month, Pacino first confirmed that he and Alfallah had split. When asked about the nature of his relationship with the producer, during an interview with People, Pacino said, “No. I have a friendship.”

A representative for Pacino also added to the publication: “Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman.”

Days later, Alfallah - who was previously linked to Mick Jagger - was photographed leaving Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont Hotel with Maher, sparking romance rumors at the time.

Noor Alfallah and Bill Maher ( Getty Images )

Last year, there were reports that Pacino and Alfallah had split, which their representatives initially denied. However, in November 2023, legal documents obtained by TMZ confirmed the details of the custody agreement that they worked on and mutually agreed on together. Pacino has visitation rights over his child, and Alfallah has primary custody over their son. They both share overall legal custody.

Pacino agreed to pay his ex $110,000 in child support upfront and has been ordered to pay $30,000 a month in base child support. He will also have to pay $13,000 monthly for a night nurse and be called upon for any medical expenses not covered by insurance.

The co-parents have made it clear that they’ve remained friends, as they celebrated Alfallah’s 30th birthday together in September, according to the New York Post. The Serpico actor was spotted helping Alfallah blow out the candles on her cake.

Leading up to the release of his memoir Sonny Boy, which came out on October 15, Pacino opened up about how important his children are to him. “It changed me for life,” he said about fatherhood, during an interview with People, published on October 9. “The idea that you’re throwing your focus on other humans who happen to be your children … there’s the love.”

He also shared that when writing his new memoir, Sonny Boy, titled after a nickname his mother gave him, he wanted it to be something for his loved ones, including his children. “At least according to me, I’ve had quite a big life,” he said.

Before welcoming his son with Alfallah, Pacino already had three children, including 23-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with actor Beverly D’Angelo, and a 34-year-old daughter Julie with Jan Tarrant.