Noah Cyrus addresses ‘emotionally draining’ family feud rumours

Miley Cyrus’s younger sister Noah has spoken out about ongoing feud rumours involving her famous family members, dubbing the speculation “draining”.

Fans first began to suggest that there was a rift in the Cyrus family following Trish and Billy Ray Cyrus’s separation in 2022. Noah, 25, was also rumoured to have fallen out with Miley, 32 the following year.

Noah admitted she feels removed from any drama going on with her relatives, but acknowledged the experience was tiring and something she had to keep “separate” and “far away”.

“I keep myself quite separated from any interest or ‘drama’ with the family. The one thing that’s connected us with the entire world is music, and that’s what's most important to us,” the musician told People.

“Yeah, it emotionally is draining, but it doesn’t hurt us or touch us. It’s something that you really learn to keep separate and far away from yourself,” she added.

Tish and Billy Ray finalised their divorce in April 2022 after 30 years of marriage.

Tish, 58, moved on with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, who she married in August 2023. Meanwhile, “Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray, 63, is currently in a relationship with model and actress Elizabeth Hurley.

open image in gallery Noah and Miley Cyrus in 2017 ( Getty )

Miley served as bridesmaid at her mother Tish’s wedding, while her older siblings Brandi and Trace Cyrus were also in attendance. However, many fans noticed that her younger siblings Braison, 31, and Noah were not present for their mother’s nuptials.

Elsewhere in her interview, Noah assured fans that “everybody’s great and loves each other,” in the Cyrus household, adding they’re like any other family “going through normal family stuff”.

Noah has included the track “Don’t Put it All on Me” written by her brother Braison on her new album I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me, which was released in June.

The singer said the song, which includes the lyrics “The words that were spoken / Mean nothing to me,” “really sums up a relationship with a sibling”.

open image in gallery Trish, Billy Ray, Miley and Noah Cyrus at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2017 ( Getty )

She explained: “There’s so many times, especially in my relationship with my siblings growing up, you fight and you say things – but that’s your family and they’re always going to be there for you.”

Noah added: “I’m lucky enough to say that that’s been my case with me and my siblings and my family.”

Noah made her debut as a singer with her single “Make Me (Cry)” featuring Labrinth in 2016. Her first full length album The Hardest Part was released in 2022 and she was nominated for Best New Artist at the 63rd Grammy Awards.