Nissan recalling nearly half a million vehicles over defect that could cause engine failure
Nissan is recalling more than 480,000 vehicles with VC-Turbo engines over a possible risk of engine failure.
Nissan announced a major safety recall Wednesday affecting over 480,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada due to a potential engine failure risk.
The recall includes select Nissan and Infiniti models equipped with VC‑Turbo engines. In the U.S., about 443,899 vehicles are affected, while Canada accounts for an additional 37,837 vehicles.
Covered vehicles include Nissan Rogues between 2021-2024 model years, 2019–2020 Altimas, and 2019–2022 Infiniti QX50s.
The issue centers on a manufacturing defect in the engine’s bearing component, which could lead to engine damage or complete failure while driving. It is not likely that impacted engines will malfunction instantly, the U.S National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
Owners of affected vehicles may notice warning signs like odd engine noises or dashboard indicator lights before any failure occurs.
To resolve the issue, Nissan and Infiniti dealerships will inspect the engine oil pan and check for debris. If necessary, the repair or replacement will be done free of charge under the recall. These repairs will cover both the 1.5L three‑cylinder and 2.0L four‑cylinder VC‑Turbo engines.
Nissan plans to notify vehicle owners by mail in late August, advising them to bring their cars to authorized dealers for inspection and repair if needed. In the meantime, drivers can verify their vehicle’s inclusion in the recall using the NHTSA website or Nissan's recall lookup tool.
This recall follows a July 2 report from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which estimated that around 1.2 percent of the recalled vehicles actually contain the engine bearing defect.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments