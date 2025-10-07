Crowned the best coffee maker for 2025 in our review, the Ninja luxe café impressed our tester, Inga Parkel, with its versatility, allowing you to make three different types of coffee: espresso, drip coffee, and cold brew.

“Ninja has certainly given Breville a run for its money with its luxe café premiere three-in-one. Considering its price point, this machine surprised me the most with its range of capabilities. It makes espresso, drip coffee, and cold brew, all while coming in at $100 less than even Breville’s most affordable barista model, which only makes espresso,” she wrote.

“Its high-quality integrated conical bur grinder is almost identical to Breville’s, but with a built-in scale that perfectly doses the right amount of coffee needed for every drink,” she added.

She also praised the “incredible hands-free milk steam wand” that creates “silky-smooth froth every time”. Depending on your diet, you “can even choose between plant-based or dairy milk and customize the amount of microfoam you’d like”.

It really is an excellent machine that our tester couldn’t fault. “I can’t say more good things about the Ninja luxe. It’s an easy recommendation — either for your first coffee maker or if you’re looking to upgrade your basic machine to a versatile three-in-one setup,” she wrote.

Currently reduced to its lowest-ever price on Amazon, it’s the perfect time to level up your coffee setup at home.