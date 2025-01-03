Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Comedian and Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser and her boyfriend, Chris Convy, have been in an on-and-off relationship for over a decade.

The two first met in 2013 while working together on Glaser’s MTV show Nikki & Sara Live, where Convy, a producer, was part of the team. Their chemistry began behind the scenes, though their relationship didn’t develop right away.

“We met in New York… He was a producer on the show and he was from St. Louis, where I was from,” Glaser shared in an October 2022 interview with Graham Bensinger. She recalled that Convy’s confidence and humor initially made her assume he was a drinker, but she later discovered he didn’t drink at all — a revelation that deepened her interest. “I just had a crush from afar… It was very Jim and Pam [from The Office]. I was Jim, and he had no idea.”

Convy went on to produce Glaser’s 2016 comedy series Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, which was canceled after one season. The cancellation also coincided with one of the couple’s early breakups.

Glaser reflected on this in a 2016 interview with Buffalo News, likening the end of her show to relationships: “Most relationships don’t last, and most TV shows don’t last. It softens the brunt when those things blow up.”

Their relationship faced further challenges when Glaser used her podcast as a platform to air grievances about Convy without addressing them directly with him.

Nikki Glaser and Chris Convy have been dating on-and-off for a decade ( Getty Images for Netflix )

Speaking to Howard Stern in May 2024, she admitted, “He eventually heard them and [said], ‘I don’t recognize who this person is.’” She acknowledged that her behavior strained their bond, but the two worked through their issues.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought them closer as they returned to their hometown of St. Louis, filming Glaser’s reality show Welcome Home Nikki Glaser. Glaser candidly expressed her desire for long-term commitment in the show's finale: “We’ve been doing this off and on for eight years. Like, what are we doing?”

Though Convy didn’t propose, he humorously asked her to be his emergency contact, signaling progress in their relationship. Now, after working through past challenges, the couple appears stronger than ever.

When asked on The Howard Stern Show if she was in love, Glaser responded with an enthusiastic, “Oh yeah.”

Early in her career, Nikki Glaser crossed paths with fellow comedian Pete Lee. The two connected as rising stars in the comedy world, with sparks of mutual interest. However, on an episode of herYou Up podcast with Comedy Central, Glaser admitted the timing wasn’t right — Lee ultimately stayed with his then-girlfriend, leaving their connection to fizzle out.

In another podcast episode, Glaser admitted to having a brief romance with comedian Mike Recine after they met in Atlantic City in 2010. While Recine reportedly envisioned something more serious — going so far as to mention marriage — Glaser wasn’t on the same page, preferring to keep things casual.