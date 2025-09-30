Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m not a huge Nicole Kidman fan. And I’ve never listened to Keith Urban’s music (come to think of it, I’m not even sure I’ve ever heard the man speak). Why, then, do I feel so completely floored by the news of the couple’s separation?

Yes, after nearly 20 years of marriage, the Oscar-winning actor and Grammy-winning country singer are reportedly calling it quits. The pair have been living separately since the beginning of the summer, according to that modern harbinger of celebrity doom, TMZ.

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” a source told the gossip site, adding that the separation was not Kidman’s idea and that she had wanted to fight for the marriage. The Babygirl star is allegedly “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone”. Neither party has commented on the split.

It is a strange thing to not know a couple personally nor feel any particular affinity with them – Urban has always seemed somewhat inscrutable while Kidman exudes the air of a beautiful, mysterious alien stranded on Earth – and yet be rocked by their break-up. But, much like dog years, celebrity years are different to those of mere mortals. Two decades is a good innings regardless; in celebrity years, it’s practically an eternity. If the most solid of A-list marriages can’t make it, what hope is there for the rest of us to reach the death bit of “till death do us part”? And if Nicole Kidman, one of the world’s most successful and highest paid actors – with her cosmetically enhanced, age-defiant face and body to boot – is vulnerable to being left, surely no one is safe?

Though notoriously on the more private end of the spectrum of famous spouses, Kidman and Urban also shared enough glimmers of a mutually loving and affectionate partnership over the years to convince us that they were rock-solid. There was the Instagram post from Urban where he waxed lyrical about his wife’s induction into the American Film Institute, writing: “Babygirl – I’m so proud of you, and as much as I could come off sounding like the biased husband, I’ll let the list of previous honourees do all of the talking for me. What a list!” There was the throwback to their wedding in 2006, with a picture of the pair lighting candles and Kidman’s cute caption: “Sweet XVI. Remember this like it was yesterday.” And then, oh-so-poignantly given the relationship break-down, Kidman’s anniversary post just last year. She shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, her lying down on a stone wall next to Urban while he played the guitar with a backdrop of the ocean, accompanied simply by the words: “Forever #happyanniversary.” It turns out that “forever” is rarely as long as we imagine it to be.

open image in gallery Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are reportedly living apart ( AFP via Getty Images )

They’re not the first Hollywood couple to send shockwaves around the world by having the temerity to split up when we thought they had it made. Onlookers were stunned when Hugh Jackman and his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, filed for divorce earlier this year after announcing their separation in 2023. Furness described the experience as a “traumatic journey of betrayal”; fans could hard relate.

There were similar outcries when Lisa Bonnet and Jason Momoa (together for nearly 20 years before divorcing in 2024), Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher (together for over two decades before jointly filing for divorce in 2023) and Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins (together for 23 years before ending things in 2009) all went their separate ways.

open image in gallery Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman married in 2006 ( Getty Images for WarnerMedia )

Though it’s not your heartbreak, of course, it can nevertheless feel somehow personal and real – that’s the nature of the one-sided parasocial relationship that exists between stars and civilians. We feel like we know them, even though we don’t.

And at a time when the world feels incredibly unstable and insecure – when we long to have a few certainties to be able to bank on – perhaps it makes sense that finding out a stalwart couple aren’t quite the lifers we thought they were can affect us more deeply than it ought to. It is yet more proof that the ground is constantly shifting beneath our feet; nothing in this world can be relied upon to stay the same. Change is the only inevitable.

Whenever a couple in the spotlight call it a day, it’s a stark reminder of the fact that relationships are hard, no matter who you are – or how many Academy Award nominations you’ve received. Twenty years is, as I say, good going for any marriage. Maybe we need to realise that endings aren’t failures at all. The real success lies in those years they managed to make it work.