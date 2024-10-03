Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Fans aren’t quite sure what to make of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter’s accent.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban recently walked the runway at Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2025 Paris Fashion Week show, where she was interviewed by Vogue in a clip that was posted to Instagram. “Hi, my name is Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and this is my first show,” she said in the video. “We’re at the Miu Miu show in Paris.”

“We did some shopping, because how could you not come to Paris and not shop,” the 16-year-old continued, explaining how she was spending her leisure time in the French capital. “I’ve been wanting to do this for so long and so when the offer came through, it was really exciting. And now the day is finally here!”

However, many people in the comments were fixated on Sunday’s accent, as both of her parents are Australian-American. But her accent sounded more equivalent to someone from the southern US.

“Wow what an accent,” one comment read. “Aussie, Nashville and downtown USA. Bizarre! But lovely girl.”

Another commenter agreed, writing: “Her accent! A southern drawl mixed with a twinge of Australian. What a mix.”

“Love her accent. Australian meets Appalachian,” a third commenter said.

“So the parents have Australian accents and the kids have Tennessee accents? It must be really funny to overhear a family conversation,” a fourth person pointed out, noting that the teenager was born in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sunday is Urban and Kidman’s oldest child. The couple are also parents to their 13-year-old daughter, Faith. Meanwhile, Kidman adopted daughter Isabella, now 31, and son Connor, now 29, while married to actor Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001.

Over the years, the Big Little Lies alum has spoken out about her regret over not having more children. In a 2021 interview with Marie Claire Australia, she admitted her desire to have a bigger family. “I wish I’d had more children, but I wasn’t given that choice,” she told the outlet at the time. “I would’ve loved 10 kids.”

Still, she admitted to feeling grateful that she has a big family through her multiple nieces and nephews. “But that’s okay because I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I’m godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids: they’re quirky, funny, and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way,” Kidman said.

Back in 2018, the Perfect Couple actor shared during an interview with Tatler that she experienced an ectopic pregnancy at 23. She then suffered a miscarriage years later, shortly before her divorce from Cruise. “I know the yearning. That yearning. It’s a huge, aching yearning. And the loss! The loss of a miscarriage is not talked about enough,” Kidman recalled.