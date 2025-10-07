Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicole Kidman is embracing a new look following her split from husband Keith Urban.

The 58-year-old actor debuted a fresh haircut Monday at the CHANEL SS26 show during Paris Fashion Week, days after she officially filed for divorce from Urban after 19 years of marriage.

She posed with new fringe blonde bangs framing her face and her signature long hair falling in loose waves past her shoulders. Celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel gave Kidman the fresh cut, which he said was inspired by the 1970s.

“We were so excited to have Nicole going back home to Chanel,” Abergel, who styled Kidman’s pixie-cut for the Met Gala in May, told WWD. “Soft texture, lived-in movement and that iconic French-girl nonchalance.”

Kidman kept her outfit simple, wearing a loose white blouse, baggy blue jeans, and black pointed-toe shoes. The Babygirl star attended the event with her two daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14, from her marriage to Urban.

open image in gallery Nicole Kidman revealed her new hairdo during Paris Fashion Week ( Getty Images )

The fashion show marks Kidman’s first major public appearance since her breakup. However, she attended an auction Saturday in Texas for amfAR Dallas, which raised more than $3 million to fund its AIDS research.

Last week, The Independent confirmed that Kidman and Urban — who married in 2006 — had separated. Meanwhile, TMZ reported that they had been living separately “since the beginning of summer.”

The decision to separate was made by the “Break on Me” singer as Kidman, 58, takes care of their children and is “holding the family together through this difficult time,” a source told TMZ.

They further claimed that Kidman did not want the initial separation and had been attempting to save the marriage.

open image in gallery Nicole Kidman attended the Chanel fashion show with her two daughters, Sunday and Faith ( Getty Images )

“Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” the source said. The family’s main residence is also located in the Tennessee city.

Only one day after the separation was announced, Kidman officially filed for divorce.

Before their split, Urban and Kidman hadn’t been seen in the spotlight together for months. They were last photographed together in June while attending the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group D match between Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis at Geodis Park in Nashville.

Kidman and Urban first met in January 2005 at the G'Day USA gala in Los Angeles. However, while the pair did exchange phone numbers, it took Urban four months to call her. The two made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2006 Grammy Awards, and even though they didn’t walk the red carpet together, they reportedly looked very cozy in the audience.

In addition to her children with Urban, Kidman also has two adult children, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.