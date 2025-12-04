Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Neil Patrick Harris wasn’t happy with a photo Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller shared of him after attending the actor’s new Broadway show, Art.

The 60-year-old former choreographer attended the showing of the first-ever Broadway revival of Yasmina Reza’s play on Tuesday. Following the event, Miller shared a series of photos she took with the cast outside the New York City theater, including Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Harris.

“If you truly want to LAUGH OUT LOUD!!! Then go see @artonbway,” she wrote in the caption. “With these incredible comedic actors @nph @j_corden and @bobby_cannavale. On TV, they are superstars, live on stage - their timing is impeccable, and in person afterward - such gracious kind gentlemen! Thank you for an incredible evening of NY Theater!”

However, many fans, including Harris, pointed out that his face had been heavily airbrushed in the selfie, possibly using some kind of filter.

“Ummm… what did you do to my face..?” the How I Met Your Mother alum commented.

Neil Patrick Harris asks Abby Lee Miller what she did to his face in Instagram post ( Instagram/@abbyleemiller )

Miller later responded to Harris’s comment, explaining that she uses filters on photos since her cancer diagnosis. She announced in 2019 that she was cancer-free.

“Burkitt Lymphoma, 10 rounds of invasive chemo & a big birthday — so I’m sticking with the filters!” she replied in the post. “You sir - always look fabulous no what!!!”

Still, many fans found amusement in the Dance Moms star’s edited picture of Harris.

“You guys are so airbrushed love it,” one wrote, while another added: “What in the face tune….”

“They bringing out wax models of Neil Patrick Harris to events now?" a third fan joked.

Art’s Instagram account also commented: “Now THIS is a true work of art.”

In 2018, Miller was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer. Before her diagnosis, she underwent an emergency surgery for a spinal infection that left her paralyzed, and she’s been in a wheelchair ever since.

Miller shot to fame on Dance Moms, where she trained children in dance and show business under her exacting tutelage; however, former students left the program to complain about the treatment they endured. The show debuted in 2011 and ended in 2019.

The former choreographer has since admitted during an interview with ABC that she was possibly too harsh on her students, but added that she was only remorseful because “they just didn’t have the talent.”

Several cast members have skyrocketed to fame as a result of the show, including Maddie Ziegler and JoJo Siwa.