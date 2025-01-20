Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has revealed that he is now married in a brief announcement on social media.

The two-time Olympic medalist, one of the country’s most famous sports stars, posted a series of pictures from the intimate ceremony following his marriage to tennis player Himani Mor.

The pictures were accompanied by a simple caption: “Started a new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after.”

Chopra’s uncle Bhim Chopra told Indian media that details of the wedding were kept private, something that the newlyweds had asked for.

“The wedding took place on 16 January in Himachal Pradesh. Both the families were present during the wedding, which was arranged by the two families,” he told The Indian Express.

“It’s a new journey for Neeraj and Himani. We cannot share details of the ceremony since Neeraj and Himani’s families want it to be that way. Neeraj and Himani are currently out of the country. The whole Chopra family is delighted.”

open image in gallery Former tennis player Himani Mor (left) and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra ( Instagram/Neeraj Chopra )

open image in gallery ( Instagram/Neeraj Chopra )

open image in gallery Neeraj Chopra’s mother blesses him at his wedding ceremony ( Instagram/Neeraj Chopra )

According to Indian media reports, Mor is a former tennis player from Sonipat, located in the northern Indian state of Haryana.

As soon as Chopra posted the news of his wedding congratulations started pouring in from fans, as well as peers from the sporting community.

Former cricketer Suresh Raina congratulated Chopra with a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “Many congratulations Neeraj Chopra. May your journey together be filled with beautiful memories and unwavering companionship.”

“Congratulations, Neeraj and Himani! Wishing you both a lifetime filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness,” Indian badminton player PV Sindhu commented on Chopra’s post.

Actor Rajkummar Rao wrote: “Aap donon ko Bahut bahut Badhaai ho mere bhai. Hamesha khush raho (Many congratulations to you both, my brother. Always stay happy).”

Born to an agricultural family in rural Haryana, Chopra won the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics, becoming the first Asian javelin throw athlete to do so.

“My goal was always the Tokyo Olympics,” Chopra said at the time. “I put in the hard work and trusted the process since every single effort counts when it comes to success at the highest level.

“They say a lion always takes a step back before attacking. I think of a setback in an athlete’s life like that, so I ensured that I gave my 100 per cent during the rehab phase so that I could be at my best possible shape on return.”

Chopra won silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he threw 88.13m in the finals.