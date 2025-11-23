Former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer announces multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ned Fulmer has revealed he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2013 and kept his health battle a secret for over a decade.

Three years after the YouTuber was ousted from the Try Guys following a cheating scandal, Fulmer opened up about his experience with MS in a video posted to his channel Sunday.

In the video, the 38-year-old podcaster partnered with WalkMS to raise awareness about the incurable autoimmune disease, which affects the brain and the spinal cord.

“This is a cause that’s really important to me because I actually have MS,” he said. “It’s been something that I’ve been afraid to talk about and wanted to keep a secret, but I’m trying to be more open about myself, and hopefully my story can help other people.”

Fulmer wrote in the description of the YouTube video: “Living with MS for me means numbness in my hands on a daily basis and living in fear of waking up one day and not being able to walk.”

open image in gallery Ned Fulmer has announced he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2013 ( YouTube/@NedFulmer )

open image in gallery Ned and Ariel Fulmer announced their separation in September ( Getty Images )

He added that one day in 2013, he woke up and found himself unable to walk.

“For others it could be vision, sensory, bladder, or mobility issues. I challenged myself to walk as far as I could without stopping to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and inspire others to keep going. This is my story,” Fulmer wrote. In the video, he vowed to donate $1,000 to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society for every 10 miles he walked.

After hitting the 22-mile mark while filming his YouTube video, Fulmer broke into tears as he spoke about the fear he faced when he was hospitalized for his symptoms.

Fulmer said he collapsed in the bathroom in the middle of the night and could not pull himself off the floor, leading him to rush to the hospital

“I remember sitting in that hospital bed and it getting worse and just being so scared, wondering if I was going to be able to walk again, or what was going to happen to me. I was so confused,” he said through tears.

open image in gallery Fulmer exited the Try Guys YouTube comedy group in 2022 ( Getty Images )

He began to recover over time with steroid injections and a plasma exchange. Now, he says he has sensory issues but that it is manageable by taking an oral medication twice a day.

“I was keeping it a really big secret for a long time and I don’t think that was very helpful for me,” he said.

“So I’m trying to be more open with it, especially in conversation. And I’m very grateful to be in remission and I am very happy to be making this video.”

At the end of the video, he broke down sobbing on the ground after walking 26 miles.

Fulmer and his wife Ariel Fulmer separated in September, three years after he admitted to an extramarital affair with a woman that worked at his production company. The former couple have two sons together.