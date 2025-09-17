McDonald’s leads National Cheeseburger Day celebrations with 50 cent deal — full roundup
National Cheeseburger Day is September 18
Fast food restaurants have begun gearing up for National Cheeseburger Day.
Every year on September 18, one of America’s favorite dishes is celebrated. Although the exact origins of the cheeseburger are unknown, there are many theories.
Some people claim that Lionel Sternberger invented the cheeseburger in 1926 while working in his father’s sandwich shop and decided to experiment by dropping a slice of American cheese on a hamburger. While Kaelin's Restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, alleges that they invented the cheeseburger in 1934.
Regardless of who invented the sandwich, National Cheeseburger Day is filled with deals across the U.S. Here, we round up some of the best freebies and deals on offer.
McDonald’s
In honor of the holiday, the fast food chain will be offering $0.50 Double Cheeseburgers for anyone who orders through the app. Only one burger is allowed per person.
Burger King
Customers who are part of the Royal Perks free loyalty program can receive a free Bacon Cheeseburger on September 18 with any $1 purchase.
Dairy Queen
The restaurant chain with the signature Blizzard is also participating in National Cheeseburger Day, offering a free Double Original Cheeseburger Stackburger with a purchase of $1 or more through Friday.
Applebee’s
The fast casual restaurant is offering a Classic Cheeseburger, Classic Burger, or Classic Bacon Cheeseburger with fries for $8.99 when dining in or ordering through the Applebee’s app.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Although the chain may be known for its chicken wings, they are offering a buy-one-get-one-free burger deal on Thursday for members of Buffalo Wild Wings' Blazin' Rewards loyalty program.
Jack in the Box
Burger enthusiasts can celebrate Thursday’s holiday with a free Jr. Cheeseburger with any $1 purchase.
Wendy’s
The fast food restaurant chain is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by offering $0.01 Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers with any purchase from Thursday through Monday.
Sonic
In addition to the Jr. Deluxe Cheeseburger being one of several items available on the $1.99 menu, anyone who uses the Sonic app can also take advantage of a buy-one Double Sonic Smasher, get one free offer on Thursday.
White Castle
From Thursday through Sunday, White Castle is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on its Cheese Sliders for customers who use the promotional code SAYCHEESE. Similar to McDonald’s, the offer is limited to one per person.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments