UK motorists were hit with 1.6 million fines for illegally parking on yellow lines in 2024, according to new data.

The AA, which uncovered these figures, argues that while drivers are “willing to follow the rules”, they require “practical parking solutions”.

Parking on double yellow lines is prohibited at all times, with rare exceptions like Blue Badge holders. Single yellow lines allow parking only during specific hours, indicated by nearby signs.

Local councils enforce these rules using cameras and traffic wardens.

Responses to Freedom of Information requests sent by the AA to all UK councils found that 1.6 million penalty change notices (PCNs) were issued for illegal parking on single or double yellow lines in 2024.

More than half a million of those PCNs were from 10 councils, five of which were London boroughs.

There is no universal fee for double yellow line infringements. PCNs issued in London can be up to £160. Outside the capital they are usually about £70, but can be as much as £130.

The amounts are usually halved if paid within 14 days.

A survey of nearly 15,000 AA members indicated the most common reasons given for parking on double yellow lines include loading or unloading goods (43 per cent), making a quick stop (31 per cent), a vehicle occupant having a Blue Badge (27 per cent) and a lack of available parking spaces elsewhere (18 per cent).

When asked what would discourage them from parking illegally, 52 per cent of respondents said more parking options would be the most effective deterrent (52 per cent).

Some 38 per cent of drivers aged 65 and above admitted to parking on double yellow lines, compared with just 29 per cent of those aged 18-24.

AA parking expert Jack Cousens issued a “call to action” for councils and transport planners.

He said: “People need to know where they can park safely and legally.

“Expanding legal parking provisions and improving visibility of restrictions could significantly reduce violations and improve road safety.

“The data shows that drivers are willing to follow the rules – but they need the tools to do so.

“A combination of infrastructure investment, education and smart enforcement is the way forward.”

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association said the increase in the number and size of vehicles in recent decades means it is “increasingly challenging for councils to manage parking demand and make sure that people park safely and within the rules”.

He added: “Parking fine levels in England outside of London are set by the Government, however they have not been reviewed since 2008.

“A review of these levels could help ensure councils have up to date powers to tackle unlawful parking, ensure fair treatment to those that follow the rules and support better parking provision and enforcement where needed.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Parking enforcement plays an important role in keeping roads safe and traffic flowing.

“Penalty charges should be fair and used to encourage drivers to park the right way, not to catch them out.

“We’re carefully considering new evidence from the parking sector on current fine levels, and will respond in due course.”