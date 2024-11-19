Jaguar unveils new logo and look for cars after taking a year off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Car giant Jaguar has released its new logo as it looks to the future of manufacturing.

The British luxury vehicle maker will launch three new electric cars in 2026, having taken new cars off sale more than a year ago.

The new logo, written as JaGUar, has “seamlessly blended upper and lower case characters in visual harmony”, according to the company.

The manufacturer unveiled a new logo on Tuesday as part of its rebrand, which will act as a “fire break” as it moves towards becoming a fully electric luxury brand.

open image in gallery Jaguar’s new branding has been introduced ahead of the firm’s electric future (Jaguar/PA)

It debuts alongside a new prancing “leaper” cat design embossed on brass and marketing slogans such as “delete ordinary”, “live vivid” and “copy nothing”.

A new concept car, showcasing Jaguar’s new look for the road, will be unveiled at Miami Art Week on December 3.

open image in gallery A new artist’s mark has also been created

Jaguar managing director Rawdon Glover said taking new cars off sale was “intentional” as it looked to create a barrier between the old models and the new-look Jaguars.

He said: “From a marketing sense, at the moment, there are lots of people out there that know what Jaguar stands for, and actually it doesn’t stand for them, and we’ve seen that in terms of how they’ve responded to the offering that’s been in the market for the last 10 or 20 years.

“We need to change people’s perceptions of what Jaguar stands for. And that’s not a straightforward, easy thing to do. So having a fire break in between old and new is, actually, very helpful.”

open image in gallery There is a new version of Jaguar’s ‘leaper’ (Jaguar)

JLR’s chief creative officer Gerry McGovern added: “Jaguar has its roots in originality.

“Sir William Lyons, our founder, believed that ‘a Jaguar should be a copy of nothing’.

“Our vision for Jaguar today is informed by this philosophy. New Jaguar is a brand built around Exuberant Modernism. It is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touchpoint. It is unique and fearless.

“We are creating Jaguar for the future, restoring its status as a brand that enriches the lives of our clients and the Jaguar community.”

Jaguar also revealed its Strikethrough branding, 16 bold lines that will appear across its marketing and products, as well as a JR monogram and an “exuberant colour palette” which uses “red, blue and yellow” but “never flat colours”.