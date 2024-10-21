Mother sparks outrage after bringing son’s ex-girlfriend to his wedding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A mother has sparked outrage after she brought her son’s ex-girlfriend as a plus-one to his wedding.

In a recent post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” Reddit forum, a newlywed explained how his mother wasn’t a big fan of his partner of three years and now wife, who he referred to as June. He noted that the main reason his mother disliked June was because she didn’t let her “push [her] around.”

“She kept firm boundaries which I really admired and she even helped me do the same. My mom hated this, calling June controlling and wishing I hadn’t broken up with my previous girlfriend Margo, who my mom loved,” he wrote.

However, he confessed that his relationship of five years with Margo was “horrible,” explaining that she guilted him into doing things he didn’t want to do. Although it wasn’t easy, he said that with the support of his friends, he ended the relationship, and his life has now “improved.” He confessed that while his mother was upset about the split, she had “let it go” until he met June, since he wasn’t in any serious relationships before her.

He continued his post by noting that his mother “was very calm” when he got engaged, so he assumed she was now accepting his relationship with June. However, things took a turn on the wedding day, when he gave his divorced parents plus-ones for the wedding since they both remarried when he was younger.

He shared that while the ceremony was pretty small, there were a lot of people at the reception, including his mother’s plus-one, who was not her spouse. Instead, she’d invited his ex-girlfriend, Margo.

“When we got there, my sister and June’s best friend/maid of honor ran up to us in a panic. Before they even said anything I spotted it. My mom was at the table with my dad, my dad’s wife, and Margo,” the former groom wrote. “I wanted to freak but June kept me calm.”

open image in gallery A mother sparked panic at her son’s wedding by inviting his ex-girlfriend. ( Getty Images )

Instead, he pulled his mother and Marog aside, asking them both to leave the wedding. He said that while his mother tried to convince him that he and Margo were a better fit for each other, with claims that June was “in the way of true love,” he “wasn’t hearing it.” His close friend escorted Margo and his mother out of the reception, and he was then “able to relax and enjoy” the event.

However, when he and June got back from their honeymoon, where they didn’t have their phones, he discovered a bunch of messages from his family members, who were upset about the reception.

“They all think I was an asshole for kicking my mom out of her only son’s wedding,” he wrote, while noting that his mother was “really upset” about the situation. “[Some family] think I could have just ignored Margo and didn’t have to ‘freak out.’ A few others, including my dad, think I should have just kicked Margo and let my mom stay but after the stunt my mom pulled, I didn’t want her there either.”

The post has quickly gone viral, with more than 13,000 upvotes. In the comments, multiple people defended the Reddit user’s decision to kick his mother and Margo out of the wedding. They also criticized his mother for her behavior during the wedding, as it affected both the bride and groom.

“Kicking Margo out would not have been enough,” one wrote. “Your mother actively tried to sabotage your wedding…She deserved to be kicked out and your family should acknowledge that she clearly didn’t want to be there. She wanted to hurt you and your wife.”

“Your wedding, your rules. If there’s one day you get to be selfish with your partner, it’s this day. And what your mom did was manipulative. Maybe your mom and Margo should start dating each other since they have things in common like being controlling and manipulative,” another sarcastically wrote.

“Your mom crossed a line by inviting your ex, Margo, to your wedding reception without permission. This was disrespectful to both you and your wife, and you had every right to ask them both to leave. Your wedding day was about you and June, and your mom’s actions undermined that,” a third agreed. “While some family members may be upset, you were right to protect your boundaries and the peace on your special day.”