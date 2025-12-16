Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s one holiday cookie that outshines the rest in America this year, according to a new report from Target.

The retail giant shared its data on the most popular holiday cookie in each U.S. state Monday. Target created the review by analyzing cookie sales at stores across the country from November 1 to December 6, 2025.

The research identified three cookies as shoppers’ top picks: sugar, gingerbread and shortbread. Gingerbread, however, stood out from the rest, topping the list in 76 percent of US states.

Gingerbread cookies were the most popular from the Midwest to the South, spanning across 38 states, including California, Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, Ohio, Indiana, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado, and Nevada.

Sugar cookies came in second, topping the list in eight states: Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming.

open image in gallery Gingerbread cookies are the most popular holiday cookie in the U.S., according to Target ( Getty/iStock )

open image in gallery Gingerbread cookies were the most popular in 38 states ( Target )

Trailing behind in third place were the shortbread cookies. The buttery treat was a fan-favorite in four states: Kansas, Maine, Montana, and New Jersey.

Target’s report comes as the retailer is preparing for the busy holiday season. In fact, the brand recently expanded its next-day delivery of online orders to more markets throughout the U.S. This means that shoppers will be able to receive their purchases the day after they’ve ordered in about 30 metro areas.

Part of the reason for the service expansion, Target explained, is to “make holiday shopping quicker and easier.”

“Most items eligible for shipping at Target are eligible for next-day delivery,” Target’s release, shared last week, reads. “That includes hundreds of thousands of items — 85 percent of what we sell in Target stores.”

The expansion of Target’s delivery service also comes one month after it announced a billion-dollar plan to revamp stores. Incoming CEO Michael Fiddelke said the company will invest about $5 billion in upgrades next year, which is a roughly $1 billion increase year-on-year.

The money will go toward improving stores, updating product selection, and strengthening Target’s website and digital systems. “Mission 1 through 10 is to get back to growth for us,” Fiddelke told reporters in a call, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Shoppers have complained recently about messy stores, empty shelves, and less exciting products, the outlet reported. However, Target said it wants to fix those issues through better store experiences, more appealing merchandise, and updated technology.

Executives also said the additional investment is necessary after the company logged its 12th consecutive quarter of weak or falling sales.