Sunday Brunch presenter Morgan McGlynn reveals breast cancer diagnosis
The Channel 4 presenter posted a picture of her in hospital on alongside the announcement
Sunday Brunch presenter Morgan McGlynn has announced that she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.
The Channel 4 star and “resident cheese expert”, 38, shared the news on Instagram alongside an image of her being treated in hospital.
The post read: “In October 2024, I was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer. It was nothing short of earth-shattering.
The post continued: “We’ve done our best to keep life feeling as normal a possible for our daughter. Treatment is different for every person. No two paths are the same.
“But here’s what happened to me: I was given a week before chemo to get my ducks in a row, which included chopping my hair off and IVF and egg retrieval, something I’m incredibly grateful I was able to do. Then came six months of weekly chemotherapy.”
The owner of the Mussel Hill Cheese Shop begged her followers to check themselves for any signs of breast cancer.
“Because if even one person sees this, and it prompts them to check a lump or get a second opinion, it could save a life,” she said. “Please, trust your gut.”
McGlynn married Ben Carr in 2022, and the two have a daughter, Georgie Rose, together.
Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the UK, with around one in eight women being diagnosed with the disease during their lifetime. While it is often detected after the emergence of a noticeable lump, breast cancer can manifest in several different symptoms.
The NHS suggests seeing your GP if you notice any of the following changes:
- A change in the size, outline or shape of your breast
- A change in the look or feel of your skin, such as puckering or dimpling
- A new lump, thickening or bumpy area in one breast or armpit that is different from the same area on the other side
- Nipple discharge that's not milky
- Bleeding from your nipple
- A moist, red area on your nipple that doesn't heal easily
- Any change in nipple position, such as your nipple being pulled in or pointing differently
- A rash on or around your nipple
- Any discomfort or pain in one breast, particularly if it's a new pain and doesn't go away (although pain is only a symptom of Breast Cancer in rare cases)
