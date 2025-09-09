Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet is officially a married man.

The actor — who played Cameron Tucker for 11 seasons on the hit ABC comedy — announced Tuesday on Instagram that he and his partner, Lindsay Schweitzer, have tied the knot. In his post, he shared photos of himself and his new wife at the intimate wedding ceremony, which took place at their home in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It’s my birthday and guess what I got,” Stonestreet, who turned 54 on September 9, wrote in the caption.

For his big day, Stonestreet wore a classic navy blue suit and a light blue tie, while Schweitzer wore a white satin gown. One photo showed the couple dancing in a library in front of an acoustic band, while another featured them walking down the aisle, along with the text: “I GOT MARRIED!”

The last picture showed the couple posing outside their home, with text reading: “The Stonestreets.”

Eric Stonestreet built the Kansas City home where he and his wife got married ( Getty Images )

Many famous faces congratulated Stonestreet in the comments, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played his on-screen husband, Mitchell Pritchett, on Modern Family.

“Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I'm so happy for you!!!” Ferguson wrote.

“Congratulations! So happy for you both,” actor Octavia Spencer added, while singer Michael Bublé commented with several red heart emojis.

When Stonestreet announced his engagement on Instagram in 2021, many people claimed he was too old for Schweitzer, given their seven-year age gap. So, Stonestreet decided to hit back at online trolls by sharing edited photos of their engagement announcement, where he made his partner look significantly older.

“Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49-year-old man, to be engaged to my almost 42-year-old fiancée,” he wrote in the caption at the time. “Look, she can’t help that she looks so great at 42 and I can’t help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone.”

Earlier this summer, Stonestreet hinted at his wedding plans. During a July interview with People, he said that his wedding ceremony would take place right in his and his partner’s backyard. However, their house in Kansas City was still under construction at the time.

“Well, I've said we're building a house to host a wedding, and we're still on track to do that,” he told the publication. “We're almost done with the house, and that's been our plan all along.”

“We got engaged and then all of a sudden got an opportunity to build a house, and I thought, no better way to start a relationship than literally building a foundation,” he added.